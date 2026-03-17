Islanders Sign Defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson To Entry-Level Contract

Aitcheson, 19, has been dominant on the blue line for the OHL's Barry Colts. In 54 games, he has 28 goals and 42 assists for 70 points.
The expectation is that Aitcheson will join the Bridgeport Islanders following the OHL season, if the schedules work out.
Aitcheson's birthday is Sept. 21, 2016, which means that he will be eligible to play in the AHL next season. He'll turn 20 before the season starts. He has also played in four junior seasons, making him eligible as well.
Year one of his three-year ELC will slide because his signing age is 19, and he won't play in 10 or more NHL games.