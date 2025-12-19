Meet The "Dream Killers": Kashawn Aitcheson Sets A Bold Tone For Canada’s World Junior Run

“You want to be the enemy, you want to be the bad guys, and we’re planning to kill everyone’s dreams in this tournament.” Those were the words of Barrie Colts and Team Canada defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson when speaking with the media following Canada’s practice on Friday.

They’ve now been coined the name “Dream Killers” by Mr. Aitcheson. You’d expect nothing less than a quote like that from Aitcheson. There’s a certain swagger-confidence the young man brings, which can’t be taught.

Last season, during his draft year, Aitcheson filled highlight reels with his thunderous open ice hits. He was regarded as the best hitter in the draft and one of the best in recent years. The Colts defender is a pain to play against, and the majority of players in the OHL can attest to that.

Former Brampton Steelheads captain Porter Martone remembers those fierce battles against Aitcheson, “We had some pretty hard battles, we’d go at it pretty hard. I think it just speaks to his character and the way he wants to play. He wants to be that defenseman that forwards don’t want to go up against.”

Martone and Aitcheson roughed it up in a spirited skirmish last year, which led to a two-game suspension for the Barrie blueliner.

It’s no secret that Aitcheson’s calling card on the defensive side of the puck is his physicality. However, in an IIHF officiated tournament, he will have to be careful with just how aggressively he plays. He loves those big open ice hits, but sometimes a clean big hit at this event draws a penalty.

“I don’t really look for it (the big hits). If it’s there, obviously, I’ll take it, but I’m just more focused on playing hard, playing physical, and playing good defensively,” said Aitcheson.

Aitcheson is more focused on living up to the “Dream Killers” name he gave the team when speaking with the media, and has looked like a leader throughout their practices. He’s been extremely engaged through every practice and doesn’t take his foot off the gas in any drills. Even though they are all teammates, Aitcheson will be aggressive during battles in practice, which is what the coaching staff wants.

Additionally, he was noticeably communicating on the ice throughout their opening pre-tournament game on Wednesday against Sweden.

The New York Islanders’ 2025 first-rounder is having a tremendous season in Barrie. As TSN Mark Masters pointed out to him today, the player with the most goals for Canada on their club team is Aitcheson (19). Crazy to think one of the best goal scorers this season on Team Canada is coming from their blueline.

However, it seems that Dale Hunter and his team will be utilizing Aitcheson in a defensive role, making him a key player on the penalty kill.

Aitcheson has been paired up with Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Harrison Brunicke for the majority of camp. He played alongside top NHL draft-eligible prospect Keaton Verhoeff against Sweden earlier in the week, but that was because Brunicke had the night off. Aitcheson and Brunicke have also been a defense pairing on the penalty kill throughout camp.

The “Dream Killers” open up their tournament on Boxing Day, in a revenge game against Czechia, who knocked them out of the quarterfinals in back-to-back World Juniors in 2024 and 2025. Canada is not in the same group as USA, but they could spoil the home crowd’s cheer if they meet them in the elimination rounds.

