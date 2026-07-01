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Islanders Sign Promising, High-Upside 25 Year-Old Forward

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The New York Islanders have agreed to terms with 25-year-old forward Matias Maccelli on a one-year contract with $2.25 million.

Maccelli will be a restricted free agent upon expiry next season.

Macelli had a bumpy season with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2025-26. After arriving from the Utah Mammoth, expectations were that Maccelli could fit well in their middle six.

Instead, he spent time as a healthy scratch, missing 11 games total.

In those other 71 games, he had solid enough production, posting 14 goals and 39 points, all while receiving what amounted to third-line minutes and limited special teams opportunities.

Maccelli has incredible upside, just two years removed from a 17-goal, 57-point campaign with the-then Arizona Coyotes.

Maccelli has excellent defensive analytics, is a strong player on both ends of the ice, and can help out on special teams.

At the absolute worst, it's a cheap one-year bet by Islanders' general manager Mathieu Darche, one with virtually no risk.

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