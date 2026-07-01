Islanders Sign Promising, High-Upside 25 Year-Old Forward

The New York Islanders [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders] have\nagreed to terms with 25-year-old forward Matias Maccelli\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/four-intriguing-depth-options-emerge-for-islanders-after-qualifying-offer-deadline]\non a one-year contract with $2.25 million.\n\nMaccelli will be a restricted free agent upon expiry next season.\n\n\n\n\nMacelli had a bumpy season with the Toronto Maple Leafs\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/toronto-maple-leafs] in 2025-26. After arriving\nfrom the Utah Mammoth, expectations were that Maccelli could fit well in their\nmiddle six.\n\nInstead, he spent time as a healthy scratch, missing 11 games total.\n\nIn those other 71 games, he had solid enough production, posting 14 goals and 39\npoints, all while receiving what amounted to third-line minutes and limited\nspecial teams opportunities.\n\nMaccelli has incredible upside, just two years removed from a 17-goal, 57-point\ncampaign with the-then Arizona Coyotes.\n\nMaccelli has excellent defensive analytics, is a strong player on both ends of\nthe ice, and can help out on special teams.\n\nAt the absolute worst, it's a cheap one-year bet by Islanders' general manager\nMathieu Darche, one with virtually no risk.