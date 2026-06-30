Four Intriguing Depth Options Emerge For Islanders After Qualifying Offer Deadline

As the NHL qualifying deadline passes, available free agents like Matias Maccelli and Paul Cotter offer Lou Lamoriello fresh opportunities to bolster New York’s middle-six scoring and grit.
Monday evening brought the deadline for all 32 NHL clubs to tender qualifying offers to their restricted free agents.
The New York Islanders did not qualify either Marc Gatcomb or Max Shabanov, setting both players up to hit unrestricted free agency on July 1.
The Islanders qualified three Bridgeport players in Alex Jefferies, Joey Larson, and Henrik Tikkanen.
Outside of New York, plenty of intriguing options were not retained by their previous clubs, giving the Islanders a new set of potential depth targets.
Option #1: Bobby Brink
Brink, 24, was not qualified by the Minnesota Wild, who aquired him from the Philadelphia Flyers ahead of the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline in exchange for defenseman David Jiricek.
In 55 games with Philadelphia, Brink recorded 26 points (13 goals, 13 assists) but recorded only four points (two goals, two assists) in 13 games for his hometown Wild.
With the Wild, he played mostly alongside Vladimir Tarasenko and Danila Yurov.
Bring is a skilled, playmaking winger whose hockey IQ helps him overcome his 5'8, 169 lb frame.
In 2024-25, Brink recorded 12 goals with a career-high 29 assists for a career-high 41 points, playing mostly alongside Owen Tippett and Morgan Frost.
Option #2: Paul Cotter
Cotter, 26, could make a lot of sense for the Islanders as a new depth center. With Casey Cizikas getting older, and Kyle MacLean making a stronger impact on the wing, the Islanders could use a depth center.
This past season, as the New Jersey Devils struggled mightily, so did Cotter. In 79 games, Cotter posted just nine goals and 15 points, a career low in points.
In the previous season, Cotter netted 16 goals and 22 points, playing a speedy, physical game with the ability to kill penalties.
Cotter made his NHL debut under current Islanders' Head Coach Peter DeBoer during the 2021-22 season, when both were a part of the Vegas Golden Knights.
Options #3: Phillip Kurashev
Kurashev, 26, has not been qualified by his NHL team for a second straight year.
Despite decent offensive output (7-13-20 in 43 games), the San Jose Sharks opted to let Kurashev walk, with a special note to the fact that the Sharks have seemingly unlimited young forwards breaking through.
Kurashev peaked in the 2023-24 season, when he posted 18 goals and 54 points in 75 games, but has not scored more than 7 goals in the previous two seasons, nor has he played more than 51 games.
In 2023-24, Kurashev played with Bedard, which may have contributed to his offensive explosion. He hasn't topped 25 points in any other season.
Defensively, Kurashev has improved recently, but that is not the shiniest part of his game.
He could be worth a flier in case of injuries for the Islanders.
Option #4: Matias Maccelli
Macelli, 25, had a bumpy season with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2025-26. After arriving from the Utah Mammoth, expectations were that Maccelli could fit well in their middle six.
Instead, he spent time as a healthy scratch, missing 11 games total.
In those other 71 games, he had solid enough production, posting 14 goals and 39 points, all while receiving what amounted to third-line minutes and limited special teams opportunities.
Maccelli's also got some good analytics under the hood, with strong defensive metrics to boot.
Depending on price tag, he could be a worthwhile option for the Islanders to consider.