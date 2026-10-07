Islanders Sign Promising Prospect To Entry-Level Contract

New York Islanders
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Stefen Rosner
Stefen Rosner
Oct 7, 2026 2:53 PMPublished Oct 7, 2026 2:53 PM
Updated Oct 7, 2026 2:54 PM
The New York Islanders announced Wednesday morning that the team signed defenseman Vladimir Dravecky to a three-year, entry-level contract.
The Islanders drafted Dravecky, 18, in the fifth-round of the 2026 NHL Draft with the 141st overall pick.
The Czech defender's been off to a hot start with the Guelph Storm, posting one goal and four points in four games for the Storm. His skating is one area that already looks better than it did in his draft year.
Dravecky posted nine goals and 28 points in 58 games last season while with an elite Brampton Bulldogs team, as well as three assists in 11 playoff games.
He's also posted 7 points in 4 games with the Czech u20 team this year, building off his World Juniors appearances for the Czech junior team.
At the time of the draft, people felt the Islanders landed incredible value with his work ethic and potential upside.
Hamilton Hammers Head Coach Jay McKee, who coached against Dravecky last season, in that camp. Then, rookie camp started, and Dravecky blew the doors down. He excelled in all situations, and even had a strong showing with his one NHL preseason game.
"With Vlad being a late pick, for me, it was one of the steals of the draft for sure at that pick," McKee said during Rookie Camp.
McKee continued with effusive praise for the right-shot defenseman.
"Vlad is a very highly skilled, offensive-minded defenseman. Just saying, he's one of the best practice players I've ever coached or even played with," McKee said. "He's intense. He does everything with a purpose. Snaps his passes. He's got an active stick. He's a very, very talented player. You know, like all of them [the prospects]. There's areas of improvement, but his potential and his upside is very high."
The Islanders could use the depth in the prospect pool, especially for the right side of their defense.
The hope is that Dravecky, along with fellow 2026 draftee Lincoln Kuehne and Hamilton youngster Ryan Healey, can fill those gaps.
The Islanders have some time, but continued development is paramount for success. Kuehne will spend this year with Arizona State. Healey, meanwhile, gets his first taste of professional hockey.
Dravecky will spend this year in the OHL with the Guelph Storm and look to build on that incredible first impression next season.
Dravecky turns 19 in December, and its unclear what his developmental path will be following this season in the OHL.
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