Hamilton Coach Calls Islanders' Right-Shot D Prospect A 'Steal Of The Draft'
The New York Islanders entered the 2026 NHL Draft holding just five draft picks, including only one pick inside the top 100.
In that type of scenario, it's crucial the Islanders do their best and take solid, potentially high-upside late-round dart throws in the NHL. That's always the case, sure. But that feeling only gets heightened in a year of scarce picks.
Everyone knew the Islanders could be targeting right-shot defenseman, the most obvious bare spot in their prospect pool at the time.
The Islanders drafted Dravecky, 18, in the fifth-round of the 2026 NHL Draft with the 141st overall pick.
Playing with an elite Brantford Bulldogs team last year, Dravecky posted nine goals and 28 points in 58 games, as well as three assists in 11 playoff games.
Dravecky also notched five assists in 11 games with the Czechia U20 team in international competition, but was held scoreless at the 2026 World Junior Championship.
At the time of the draft, people felt the Islanders landed incredible value with his work ethic and potential upside.
Put Hamilton Hammers Head Coach Jay McKee in that camp.
"With Vlad being a late pick, for me, it was one of the steals of the draft for sure at that pick," McKee said following Day One of Rookie Camp.
McKee continued with effusive praise for the right-shot defenseman.
"Vlad is a very highly skilled, offensive-minded defenseman. Just saying, he's one of the best practice players I've ever coached or even played with," McKee said. "He's intense. He does everything with a purpose. Snaps his passes. He's got an active stick. He's a very, very talented player. You know, like all of them [the prospects]. There's areas of improvement, but his potential and his upside is very high."
Praise doesn't come that strongly at a rookie camp for a fifth-round draft pick just days into working with the player, but that's what Dravecky's earned, both through rookie camp and McKee coaching against him in the OHL.
What should also stick out is the praise surrounding his drive and his practice effort. While it doesn't always work out, that's a telltale sign for a player hellbent on proving his worth and turning themselves into an NHLer over time.
While it was only one day of camp, the impression Dravecky left was followed by the effusive praise of McKee, which should only excite Islanders fans about Dravecky's potential.
After rookie & training camp, Dravecky is expected to report to the OHL's Guelph Storm, who made a major trade with the Bulldogs in June.