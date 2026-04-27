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Islanders' Simon Holmstrom & Emil Heineman To Represent Team Sweden At 2026 World Championships cover image

Islanders' Simon Holmstrom & Emil Heineman To Represent Team Sweden At 2026 World Championships

Stefen Rosner
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Swedish forwards Simon Holmstrom and Emil Heineman are set to skate for their country at the 2026 World Junior Championships, showcasing their developing talent on the international stage.

New York Islanders forwards Simon Holmstrom and Emil Heineman will represent Team Sweden at the 2026 World Championships in Switzerland, beginning on May 15, The Hockey News can confirm. 

These two join Mathew Barzal as Islanders playing in this tournament, with Matthew Schaefer likely to play with No. 13 for Team Canada. 

Barzal laces up for Team Canada, aiming for gold in Switzerland. A statement of national pride after overcoming injury and Olympic snub.
thehockeynews.comIslanders' Mathew Barzal Commits To Team Canada For 2026 IIHF World ChampionshipBarzal laces up for Team Canada, aiming for gold in Switzerland. A statement of national pride after overcoming injury and Olympic snub.

Neither Holmstrom nor Heineman made Sweden's roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics, but both did represent their country at the 2021 U20 World Junior Championships. 

Holmstrom had five assists in five games while Heineman recorded a goal.

This season, Holmstrom recorded 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in a career high 79 games. 

In his first season on Long Island, coming over in the Noah Dobson deal, Heineman set career highs in goals (22), assists (9), and points (31).

We'll keep you updated if any other Islanders are headed to Switzerland. 

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