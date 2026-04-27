Islanders' Simon Holmstrom & Emil Heineman To Represent Team Sweden At 2026 World Championships

New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] forwards Simon Holmstrom\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/why-islanders-simon-holmstrom-is-no-longer-representing-team-sweden-at-2025-world-championships]\nand Emil Heineman\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/the-islanders-don-t-land-heineman-without-lafontaine-trade]\nwill represent Team Sweden at the 2026 World Championships in Switzerland,\nbeginning on May 15, The Hockey News [http://thn.com/isles] can confirm. \n\n\n\nThese two join Mathew Barzal\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-mathew-barzal-commits-to-team-canada-for-2026-iihf-world-championship]\nas Islanders playing in this tournament, with Matthew Schaefer likely to play\nwith No. 13 for Team Canada. \n\nIslanders' Mathew Barzal Commits To Team Canada For 2026 IIHF World Championship\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/e1b43ab4-9335-4d9f-bc10-0fad1518c835.jpeg]\nIslanders' Mathew Barzal Commits To Team Canada For 2026 IIHF World Championship\nBarzal laces up for Team Canada, aiming for gold in Switzerland. A statement of\nnational pride after overcoming injury and Olympic snub.\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-mathew-barzal-commits-to-team-canada-for-2026-iihf-world-championship]\n\nNeither Holmstrom nor Heineman made Sweden's roster for the 2026 Winter\nOlympics, but both did represent their country at the 2021 U20 World Junior\nChampionships. \n\nHolmstrom had five assists in five games while Heineman recorded a goal.\n\nThis season, Holmstrom recorded 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in a career\nhigh 79 games. \n\nIn his first season on Long Island, coming over in the Noah Dobson deal,\nHeineman set career highs in goals (22), assists (9), and points (31).\n\nWe'll keep you updated if any other Islanders are headed to Switzerland.