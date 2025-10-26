Islanders’ Simon Holmstrom Finding Confidence, Offense After Slow Start

After a slow start to his season, New York Islanders forward Simon Holmstrom has righted the ship. Over his last two games, No. 10 has been more engaged, and it's shown up on the scoreboard with goals in back-to-back games.

Islanders Holmstrom Continues Shorthanded Success Alongside Pageau

Holmstrom's penalty-killing prowess shines again, with Pageau assisting on another shorthanded goal. This dynamic duo continues to defy odds while a man down.

Through the opening three games of the season, Holmstrom failed to record a shot on goal while playing on the third line, earning just a point after a cross-ice assist to Maxim Shabanov.

Ahead of Game 4 of the season, Holmstrom was demoted to the fourth line. Despite his defensive prowess, which would make him a natural fit on a fourth line, Holmstrom should be more than a forechecking, defensive forward. He proved it last season when he scored 20 goals.

He just wasn't involved enough, and Roy made the change he felt was necessary, moving a red-hot Anthony Duclair from the fourth line to the second line and moving team captain Anders Lee to the third line.

Holmstrom recorded his first shot on goal right after the change in a 4-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers. He added another shot in Game 5, a 5-4 win over the Ottawa Senators.

While his offensive output was still limited, Holmstrom continued to do the little things game by game, playing sound defense on the penalty kill.

Things seemed to turn a bit for Holmstrom when he recorded two shots on goal and an assist in a 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks — still on the fourth line.

When the Islanders hit the ice against the Detroit Red Wings a few days later, they were without Maxim Shabanov, and Roy decided to place Holmstrom on the third line.

What that did for his confidence — whether he admits it or not — was tremendous, and so have been the results that have followed over the last two games.

Holmstrom scored his first goal of the season in a 7-2 domination of the Detroit Red Wings, adding an assist as well for his first two-point night of the season. He also recorded four shots on goal, which equaled his output through the first six games of the season.

Then, in the Islanders' 4-3 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, we saw 2024-25 Holmstrom. He scored a shorthanded goal — an absolute beauty of a release — and also pulled off a gorgeous move in the shootout.

"What a goal he scored in the shootout," Roy said on Saturday afternoon. "But now, Simon's been playing some very good hockey. I mean, he's involved physically, skating around the net. I'm very happy with him."

It's been such a productive last few games that even when Shabanov is ready to return, Holmstrom should remain on the third line alongside Lee and his dynamic partner, Jean-Gabriel Pageau.