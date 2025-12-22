Islanders To Face A Healthier New Jersey Devils Squad On Tuesday

On Sunday, the New Jersey Devils welcomed back superstar Jack Hughes to the lineup after an 18-game absence due to a finger injury.

In those 18 games, Sheldon Keefe's squad struggled mightily. They began the Jack Hughes-less portion of their schedule by dropping four straight games (0-3-1), going a total 7-9-2 in his absence.

Despite falling 3-1 to the surging Buffalo Sabres, who have won six straight, Hughes did score in his return to the lineup:

The Devils also welcomed back forward Timo Meier back after a five-game absence due to personal reasons along forward with Arseny Gritsyk, who missed four games with an upper-body injury.

Up next for the Devils is the New York Islanders, with each team playing its final game before the Holiday Break.

The Islanders are without Bo Horvat, their best player, as he's missed the last four games with a lower-body injury. He did skate on Friday, so we'll see if he's ready to return on Tuesday night.

The Devils and Islanders are currently separated by one point in the standings, each playing the same number of games. The Islanders hold down the third seed in the Metropolitan Division with 42 points, while the Devils are holding down the second wild-card spot with 41 points.

It's clear that the Islanders are a much different, more dynamic team with Horvat in the lineup, the same way the Devils' game is night and day when Jack Hughes is in there.

Without Hughes, the Devils, as you saw with their record, were struggling mightily. But now with him back, given how close the Metropolitan Division standings are, don't be shocked to see New Jersey climb the standings in what's going to be an incredibly tight playoff race.