Islanders Top Prospect Victor Eklund Plays Hero For Bridgeport In First AHL Game

Eklund, who the Islanders selected with the 16th overall pick at the 2025 NHL Draft, began the game on Rocky Thompson's third line, but by the end of the night, was skating on the top line.
The game would need overtime tied at 3-3 -- Eklund hit the post in the extra frame -- before needing a shootout. And that's where Bridgeport's new No. 12 played hero to keep the AHL Islanders in a playoff spot:
With the win, Bridgeport now holds a four-point cushion on the playoff spot in the Atlantic Division.
"I just wanted to go out there and play my game," Eklund told Bridgeport broadcaster Jason Shaya postgame. "I'm a little jet-lagged, but I still think I did pretty well. It was nice to get a win."
Eklund and the Bridgeport Islanders take on the Atlantic Division-leading Providence Bruins in Rhode Island on Saturday night.