Islanders vs. Rangers Scouted Heavily At UBS Arena Ahead Of Olympic Break

There were 17 total scouts on hand for the Islanders' 5-2 win (New Jersey Devils were the 17th):
Now, most of the scouts were likely on hand to get a look at a handful of Rangers players, since they have pieces to sell as they sit in last place in the Eastern Conference.
Unfortunately, some of the scouts weren't able to get an extra look at forward Artemi Panarin, who was sat due to roster management and isn't expected to play again for Broadway before the break. But at this point, I think everyone knows his game.
On the Islanders' side of things, a team currently tied in points for second place in the Metropolitan Division, they aren't expected to be sellers despite having two pending unrestricted free agents in Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Anders Lee, both of whom would help bolster other playoff teams.
However, that won't stop teams from acquiring and, if the Islanders are going to add more after acquiring defenseman Carson Soucy from the Rangers on Monday and Ondrej Palat from the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, those potential trade partners are going to want roster players in return.
The Olympic Break freeze begins at 3 PM ET on Feb. 4 through 11:59 PM ET on Feb. 22.
The 2026 NHL Trade Deadline is at 3 PM ET on March 6.