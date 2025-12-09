Jean-Gabriel Pageau To Return To Islanders Lineup vs. Golden Knights

ELMONT, NY -- New York Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau (upper body) will return to the lineup against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night.

He's missed the last eight games. Calum Ritchie had been elevated to the third-line center role in his absence.

Pageau will skate on Mathew Barzal's wing, likely taking the draws. Anders Lee is the other member of the line.

The 33-year-old, who is in the final season of a five-year deal worth $5 million annually, recorded 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 22 games, winning 59.5 percent of his draws.