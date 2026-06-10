Jordan Staal Joins Islanders Legend Mike Bossy In Rare Stanley Cup Final History

Carolina Hurricanes\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/long-island-native-brandon-bussi-earns-win-in-stanley-cup-final-debut]\ncaptain Jordan Staal\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/long-island-native-brandon-bussi-earns-win-in-stanley-cup-final-debut]\nscored for a fourth straight game on Tuesday night, giving his team a 3-1 lead\nat 12:48 of the first period on the power play. \n\nWith that goal, Staal became the first player to accomplish that feat since New\nYork Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] legend Mike Bossy\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-legend-mike-bossy-lands-at-no-5-on-chl-s-top-50-players-of-past-50-years-list]\nscored in four straight Stanley Cup Final games agains the Vancouver Canucks in\n1982. \n\n\n\nBossy went on to score seven goals in the 1982 Stanley Cup Finals, tying\nMontreal Canadiens legend Jean Beliveau's 1956 record for most goals in a final\nseries.\n\nThe Islanders swept the Canucks for their third straight Championship,\nofficially being labeled a dynasty.