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Jordan Staal Joins Islanders Legend Mike Bossy In Rare Stanley Cup Final History

Stefen Rosner
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The Hurricanes captain matched a 42-year-old scoring milestone, mirroring the prolific production of a New York icon to etch his name alongside hockey royalty during a historic championship surge.

Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal scored for a fourth straight game on Tuesday night, giving his team a 3-1 lead at 12:48 of the first period on the power play. 

With that goal, Staal became the first player to accomplish that feat since New York Islanders legend Mike Bossy scored in four straight Stanley Cup Final games agains the Vancouver Canucks in 1982. 

Bossy went on to score seven goals in the 1982 Stanley Cup Finals, tying Montreal Canadiens legend Jean Beliveau's 1956 record for most goals in a final series.

The Islanders swept the Canucks for their third straight Championship, officially being labeled a dynasty.  

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