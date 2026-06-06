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List Of Players Who Said They Spoke With Islanders At 2026 NHL Draft Combine

Stefen Rosner
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Stefen Rosner
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Updated at Jun 6, 2026, 20:35
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From elite centers to promising netminders, discover which prospects met with New York's front office in Buffalo as the organization narrows down its potential 2026 selections.

BUFFALO, NY -- Here's a list of the players by position who confirmed they spoke with the New York Islanders spoke to at the 2026 NHL Draft Combine.

CENTERS: 

  • Viggo Björck
  • Beckett Hamilton
  • Ilya Morozov
  • Tynan Lawrence
  • Oliver Suvanto

LEFT WING:

  • Ethan Belchetz
  • Wyatt Cullen
  • Ryan Roobroeck
  • Oscar Hemming
  • Adam Novotny
  • JP Hurlbert

RIGHT WING:

  • Simas Ignatavicius

RIGHT-HANDED DEFENSEMAN: 

  • Keaton Verhoeff
  • Ryan Lin
  • Thomas Bleyl
  • Daxon Rudolph
  • Juho Piiparinen&nbsp;

Left-Handed Defensemen

  • Malte Gustafsson
  • William Hakansson
  • Ben MacBeath

Goaltenders (G)

  • Tobias Trejbal

Here's THN's Tony Ferrari's draft rankings:

NHL draft expert Tony Ferrari shares his top 75 prospects with in-depth analysis of the top 32. Ivar Stenberg and Gavin McKenna are at the top, followed by a new No. 3.
thehockeynews.com2026 NHL Draft Rankings: Ferrari's Top 75 Before The World U-18s Keeps Stenberg Over McKennaNHL draft expert Tony Ferrari shares his top 75 prospects with in-depth analysis of the top 32. Ivar Stenberg and Gavin McKenna are at the top, followed by a new No. 3.

The 2026 NHL Draft takes place on June 26th and 27th at the Keybank Center, in Buffalo. 

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