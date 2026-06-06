List Of Players Who Said They Spoke With Islanders At 2026 NHL Draft Combine

BUFFALO, NY -- Here's a list of the players by position who confirmed they spoke\nwith the New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] spoke to at the 2026 NHL\nDraft Combine.\n\nCENTERS: \n\n * Viggo Björck\n * Beckett Hamilton\n * Ilya Morozov\n * Tynan Lawrence\n * Oliver Suvanto\n\nLEFT WING:\n\n * Ethan Belchetz\n * Wyatt Cullen\n * Ryan Roobroeck\n * Oscar Hemming\n * Adam Novotny\n * JP Hurlbert\n\nRIGHT WING:\n\n * Simas Ignatavicius\n\nRIGHT-HANDED DEFENSEMAN: \n\n * Keaton Verhoeff\n * Ryan Lin\n * Thomas Bleyl\n * Daxon Rudolph\n * Juho Piiparinen \n\n\nLEFT-HANDED DEFENSEMEN\n\n * Malte Gustafsson\n * William Hakansson\n * Ben MacBeath\n\n\nGOALTENDERS (G)\n\n * Tobias Trejbal\n\nHere's THN's Tony Ferrari's draft rankings:\n\n2026 NHL Draft Rankings: Ferrari's Top 75 Before The World U-18s Keeps Stenberg\nOver McKenna\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/6c034cfc-d768-4468-91b7-aa399c23cdfc.jpeg]\n2026 NHL Draft Rankings: Ferrari's Top 75 Before The World U-18s Keeps Stenberg\nOver McKenna NHL draft expert Tony Ferrari shares his top 75 prospects with\nin-depth analysis of the top 32. Ivar Stenberg and Gavin McKenna are at the top,\nfollowed by a new No. 3.\n[https://thehockeynews.com/news/latest-news/2026-nhl-draft-rankings-ferraris-top-75-before-the-world-u-18s-keeps-stenberg-over-mckenna]\n\nThe 2026 NHL Draft takes place on June 26th and 27th at the Keybank Center, in\nBuffalo.