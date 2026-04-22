2026 NHL Draft Rankings: Ferrari's Top 75 Before The World U-18s Keeps Stenberg Over McKenna
NHL draft expert Tony Ferrari shares his top 75 prospects with in-depth analysis of the top 32. Ivar Stenberg and Gavin McKenna are at the top, followed by a new No. 3.
The Stanley Cup playoffs may have started, but half the league's teams are already looking toward the off-season and the NHL draft.
This year's draft class has been impressive overall. It's a strong group, headlined by a couple of players who could be the centerpiece for a franchise moving forward and a glut of really high-end defensemen.
The weak point of the class is certainly the depth at center, but there are a few really solid pivots in the class who could play top six roles at the NHL level for a long time.
This is my penultimate ranking for the 2026 NHL draft, with a couple of major events still to come before the final board is released in June. First up is the IIHF Under-18 World Championship that runs from April 22 to May 2. After that, we have CHL league finals and the Memorial Cup.
When evaluating draft prospects, I personally value intelligence, mobility and functional physicality. Pace is a necessary element to finding success at the next level for most players. For a much more in-depth version of the method to my evaluation process, check out the intro to the first ranking of the year, just before the World Junior Championship.
Without further ado, let's get to the top 75 prospects for the 2026 NHL draft before the World Men's Under-18s.
Height, rounded to the nearest inch, and weight are according to NHL Central Scouting's final lists.
2026 NHL Draft Rankings, Pre-Under-18 Worlds Edition
1. Ivar Stenberg, LW, Frolunda (Swe.), 5-foot-11, 183 pounds
Early this season, Stenberg stood out as a potential No. 1 player on my draft board. Every time I watched him, I gained more appreciation for the total package that Stenberg brings to the ice.
His offensive game is almost as effective as anyone in the draft class – Gavin McKenna included – even if he doesn't produce in quite as flashy a style. He is one of the most productive draft-eligible players ever to play in the Swedish League.
What makes Stenberg stand out is that while he can give an excellent offensive performance, he can also play intelligent defensive hockey, and he displays fluidity in transition.
He's shown up in the biggest moments this season, leading Sweden to the gold medal at the world juniors and helping Frolunda win a Champions Hockey League title. Stenberg is the kind of player that every coach wants.
2. Gavin McKenna, LW, Penn State (NCAA), 5-foot-11, 170 pounds
His skill and playmaking ability are truly special in the offensive zone. He's a magician with the puck at times, dangling around defenders and feathering near-impossible passes through his opponents' feet to set up his teammates with grade-A chances.
Although he was a little slow to adjust to the college game, McKenna took off in the second half of the season and was a much more dangerous even-strength scorer.
The silky left winger is an imperfect player, but it's easier to live with his deficiencies because of just how good the best parts of his game are. McKenna is a special offensive presence.
3. Viggo Bjorck, C, Djurgarden (Swe.), 5-foot-9, 177 pounds
NHL teams are afraid to draft a small player in general, but they are terrified of drafting a small center.
While that may be the rule of thumb for NHL teams, especially high in the draft, Viggo Bjorck is the exception to that rule. He moved up from No. 6 in my February ranking.
He's proven time and time again that he can be the kind of center his team can rely upon.
At the World Junior Championship, he was taking all of the key faceoffs over Anton Frondell. In the SHL, he was Djurgarden's top-line center for much of the end of the season.
After his playoff run with the men's team ended, Bjorck joined the U-20 squad, where he had eight goals and 20 points in just nine games en route to a league title.
Now, his sights are set on making the men's World Championship team for Sweden, where he could have the chance to once again prove that he's more than capable of keeping up with pros.
4. Tynan Lawrence, C, Boston University (NCAA), Six-foot, 185 pounds
The hype around Lawrence died down when he joined Boston University because his production wasn't what some had hoped.
Unfortunately for him, Lawrence wasn't the savior BU hoped to get during an underwhelming season. He finished with two goals and seven points in 18 games.
The positives in Lawrence's game were still evident, though.
He was a high-end skater with great puckhandling and slick dual-threat offensive ability. He was center-focused and consistently got pucks to the middle of the ice.
His defensive game continued to be positive at the higher level, giving even more credence to his two-way ability.
Lawrence has impressed in pre-tournament action for Canada as they prepped for the U-18s, and a solid tournament could help bring back some juice to his draft stock.
5. Alberts Smits, D, Jukurit (Fin.), 6-foot-3, 205 pounds
When you talk about Alberts Smits, you're talking about a Latvian Olympian who currently plays pro hockey in Germany on a loan from his Finnish club, where he had a very strong season.
You can also throw in a world juniors performance where he was Latvia's best player by far.
Simply put, Smits has done everything and more in his draft-eligible season.
The most intriguing thing about Smits' game is that, despite his success at multiple levels, there is still a raw element to his game that should continue to be refined and grow.
He already plays a stout defensive game, using his skating and strength to impose himself on opposing attackers and escape pressure in his own zone.
His offensive game is daring and creative at times, with a willingness to jump into the rush or join the attack in between the dots when the opportunity presents itself.
Smits is the most intriguing defenseman in this draft class, and he certainly could end up being the first blueliner taken off the board.
6. Malte Gustafsson, D, HV71 (Swe.), 6-foot-4, 200 pounds
When you step up to the men's level mid-season, you're not supposed to add elements to your game.
Gustafsson did exactly that when he went from the U-20 level to the SHL, bringing a more physical defensive game while still showcasing his excellent positional play in all three zones.
Defensively, Gustafsson is a high-end stopper who uses his skating and length to push play to the outside and kill it quickly. He's a very good passer in transition, reliably hitting teammates up ice as they work toward the offensive zone.
Gustafsson is a rock-solid defenseman who doesn't have the kind of flash or flair that gets him noticed by fans all that often. He's an effective and efficient offensive player, using his mobility and passing to advance play and create the odd chance or two.
He will be a big part of Sweden's U-18 squad, and we could see him shoot up draft boards because of it.
7. Keaton Verhoeff, D, North Dakota (NCAA), 6-foot-4, 208 pounds
While Verhoeff has had a very solid year overall, his second half was a bit up and down.
He gets some flak for not being the quickest on his feet in tight areas, but he's a solid skater in general and uses his mobility defensively quite well. Verhoeff defends at a high level in transition, using his stick to disrupt and his body to close when needed.
Verhoeff is a very solid offensive defender as well, using his passing to facilitate plays all over the ice. He's displayed great habits at the offensive blueliner, feathering passes down the wall or across the slot.
Canada will rely on Verhoeff at the U-18s. He could rehab his draft stock after he's dropped a bit due to recency bias.
8. Chase Reid, D, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL), 6-foot-3, 195 pounds
He is one of the most interesting prospects in the NHL draft class because of his combination of size, skating and offensive skill.
Reid's defensive game is hit-and-miss with some notable gaffes, but he's learning to use his length more effectively.
The strength of his game is his passing in all facets of the game, whether it's on the breakout or creating offensive chances in the attacking zone.
Reid has some of the widest swings in his game. He can be the kind of defender who seems to be around the puck all game long, generating chances off the rush or in the zone. In other games, he occasionally looks like the game is just getting away from him, and he's trying to do a little too much. He should work some of that inconsistency out of his game as he matures.
9. Mathis Preston, RW/LW, Vancouver (WHL), 5-foot-11, 173 pounds
I just can't quit on Mathis Preston.
Despite his production being good but not great and an injury-filled second half of the season, the intrigue of his pace-pushing offensive game gives me the kind of joy that you only get from a few players.
Preston plays with speed and fluidity that your favorite NHLer has. He's far from a perfect player, needing to grow defensively in his own zone in particular, but he plays with a doggedness that makes him a handful when his opponents are trying to break the puck out or escape their own end.
Preston can reassert himself as a top-end draft prospect at the U-18s after seeing his stock fall throughout the year. He came into the year as one of the most intriguing players because of his skill and high-octane style of play.
He won't be everyone's cup of tea, but if a team unlocks the potential in Preston's game, he could easily be a top-five prospect in this class.
10. Xavier Villeneuve, D, Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL), 5-foot-11, 162 pounds
Possibly the purest offensive blueliner in the class, Villeneuve is as dynamic as they come on the back end.
When he's at his best, he can dance around the ice with the puck the way some of the NHL's best do it. Villeneuve can stickhandle in a phone booth, and he has some of the best vision of any defenseman in the class.
His defensive game and size have been talking points all season long. While I think both are a bit overblown, there are moments when they can be issues.
Villeneuve isn't a physical defender, which can mean that power forwards punish him at times. He defends well when he's skating forward, using his stick to disrupt play and reading the offensive rush.
He might be the most frustrating of the top-end defensemen, but he has the potential to be the most exhilarating as well.
11. Wyatt Cullen, LW, U.S. NTDP (USHL), 6-foot-1, 176 pounds
Cullen is the USA Hockey National Team Development Program's best driver of offense.
He is a high-skill, pass-first offensive presence who can bob and weave through traffic before firing a tape-to-tape pass to a teammate in a scoring position.
Cullen is not always flying around the ice, but when he needs it, he can hit another gear and pull away from defenders. If he gets 1-on-1 with a defender, he almost always finds a way to get by them.
Cullen is a very intentional offensive player who always attacks between the dots.
12. Elton Hermansson, RW/LW, MoDo (Swe.2), 6-foot-1, 181 pounds
Hermansson is a highly skilled transition forward with a knack for making some very impressive plays.
Sometimes, he dekes a defender, creates some space for himself and feathers a pass to the back door. Other times, he quickly evades an opponent before sniping from the dot.
Hermansson has a very good shot, and if he were a bit pickier with his shot selection, he would probably be one of the better shooters in the class.
A motor that wavers and occasional lackadaisical shifts have kept Hermansson from reaching a truly elite tier, but he's a very good player who probably goes lower than 12th unless he tears up the U-18s.
13. Adam Novotny, LW/RW, Peterborough (OHL), 6-foot-1, 205 pounds
After a slow start in the OHL, Novotny hit his stride just before Christmas.
He's one of the better transition forwards in the class, showing excellent control while using his speed and edge work to weave through traffic.
Novotny has a very heavy and accurate shot, which helped him score 34 goals in the OHL this year. He's a smart, physical forechecker who limits escape routes and always seems to be getting into defenders' faces as they try to break the puck out.
Novotny consistently improved throughout the year, playing some of his best hockey down the stretch.
14. Ethan Belchetz, LW, Windsor (OHL), 6-foot-5, 228 pounds
Big and skilled, Belchetz has found ways around his skating limitations because he has excellent puck control and protects it quite well.
That said, he improved his skating and played with more pace as the season went on.
Belchetz has a heavy shot from distance and great hands from in tight. He will likely be a big-body finisher on a line in the NHL rather than a true driver of play.
A broken clavicle has kept him out since late February, and we may have seen the last of him this season, so he won't have the chance to do much to improve his stock.
15. Caleb Malhotra, C, Brantford (OHL), 6-foot-2, 182 pounds
Malhotra can make some really nice passes under pressure and connect plays at a high level. He's shown some really nice habits in the offensive zone without relying on elite speed or skill.
He has shown some bursts of speed at times, but not always.
Malhotra applies pressure on opposing players trying to break out of the zone and does a decent job of defending in the neutral zone, but he falls off a bit in his own end.
He profiles as a sound two-way center who could be a middle-six option, but his defensive engagement has inconsistencies. He probably goes much higher than 15th on NHL draft day because there is a severe lack of centers in the class.
16. Ryan Lin, D, Vancouver (WHL), 5-foot-11, 178 pounds
Early in the year, there was a ton of hype around Lin as a potential top-10 prospect. He then seemed to fade into the late first round around the time he suffered an injury that kept him out of the lineup for about a month.
He's settled in as a mid-first-round prospect now, and that's likely where he stays, although a strong U-18 tournament might get him back into the top-10 conversation.
Lin is one of the best breakout passers in the draft class, and his playmaking in the offensive zone is quite impressive. His skating is strong, allowing him to evade pressure, and when he's in the offensive zone, he can burst off the blueline to create a numbers advantage below the dots.
He has some work to do in his own zone, but he's better than given credit for.
17. Oscar Hemming, RW, Boston College (NCAA), 6-foot-4, 193 pounds
Throughout the first half of the year, Hemming was a player with no team.
A contractual dispute with his former club in Finland prevented him from joining a team in the OHL and the BCHL, which ultimately led Hemming to play college hockey.
He came out of the gates hot with Boston College, showcasing his excellent speed and physicality. He has a very good shot, although he leaned into his playmaking when he arrived at BC.
His production did slow down toward the end of the season, going scoreless in BC's final seven games, but his motor and physical play rarely wavered.
18. Oliver Suvanto, C, Tappara Jr. (Fin.), 6-foot-3, 208 pounds
Suvanto is a 200-foot center who isn't the most agile, but when he gets moving, he's a handful for defenders because of his size and strength.
His acceleration is often the biggest knock on him, but he has flashed some higher-end skill and handling ability.
Suvanto plays with intelligence and excellent position in all three zones. His defensive game has become a legitimate asset. He's arguably the best defensive center in the class, combining high IQ and physicality.
19. William Hakansson, D, Lulea Jr. (Swe.), 6-foot-4, 207 pounds
The big Swede plays a physical defensive game, showing some snarl in the corners and at the net front.
Hakansson has the requisite skill needed to succeed as a pro, particularly when it comes to making a clean breakout pass and escaping the first layer of a forecheck.
He rarely overcomplicates things, settling for a glass-and-out chip or a short pass to the half wall if that's all that's available. Hakansson is more reliable than remarkable.
20. Jack Hextall, C, Youngstown (USHL), 6-foot-1, 188 pounds
Hextall is such a reliable player in transition. He prevents the opposing team from getting a clean breakout like a dog on a bone, and he processes the game at such a high level.
He doesn't waste scoring chances by shooting from low danger, and he uses his teammates so well.
None of Hextall's individual physical traits are truly elite, but he leverages them so well and understands how to impact the game at both ends of the ice. He's one of the very few players in this draft class who have a shot at playing center at the next level.
21. Casey Mutryn, RW, U.S. NTDP (USHL), 6-foot-3, 200 pounds
Mutryn is possibly the most interesting and purest power forward in the draft class. He is a bit raw overall, but his upside is really interesting, and his floor seems pretty safe.
Mutryn virtually dares defenders to step up to him when he's attacking off the rush because he is more than willing to not only engage but also overpower them.
He attacks through pressure and shows some really nice tendencies as a shooter and a passer. He's a bit unrefined, but there's so much in his game that NHL teams value in various roles in the top nine.
22. Victor Plante, RW/LW, U.S. NTDP (USHL), 5-foot-10, 163 pounds
Although undersized, Plante is one of the purest workers in the class. He never quits on a puck and annoys the heck out of opposing players.
Plante isn't the most skilled or the fastest, but his feet are always moving, and he tracks the puck like a hound. He's been one of the NTDP's most effective forwards on a nightly basis.
23. Carson Carels, D, Prince George (WHL), 6-foot-2, 198 pounds
Carels is such an interesting defenseman because the statistical profile and the eye test don't necessarily line up.
He has plenty of really solid defensive traits and physical tools that should translate to the pro level.
His offensive game in the WHL allowed him to produce quite a bit, with 73 points in 58 regular-season games, but it feels less transferable than his defensive game. There are a lot of rushes and puck protection moments that allow him to use his farm strength, but he lacks the truly dynamic elements that generally come with the stats he's put up.
24. Adam Goljer, D, Trencin (Svk.), 6-foot-3, 194 pounds
Goljer is a stout defender who combines excellent stick work with a physical edge. He has represented Slovakia at the world juniors and now the World Men's Under-18s, where he will be a much bigger piece of the blueline.
He's the kind of defender a team can lean on in tough minutes and late in the game. He will usually make the simple, smart play with the puck without trying to do too much.
25. Juho Piiparinen, D, Tappara Jr. (Fin.), 6-foot-1, 201 pounds
Piiparinen is a true jack of all trades, master of none on the blueline.
He is often just making the right play, quietly being effective and putting together solid performance after solid performance. While some players are up and down, Piiparinen is as steady as they come. He's rarely going to wow anyone, but he'll cause them to wince even less.
26. Adam Valentini, LW, Michigan (NCAA), 5-foot-9, 190 pounds
Valentini is not the biggest, strongest or fastest player on the ice, but he's usually among the most intelligent and hardest working.
He has a very solid baseline of skill and creativity that allows his intellect and engine to shine. Despite his size, he's a willing physical presence as well.
Valentini could be the perfect complementary piece on a middle-six line in the NHL.
27. Tommy Bleyl, D, Moncton (QMJHL), 6-foot, 165 pounds
Bleyl, an offensive defenseman with some defensive concerns, is one of the more interesting risers late in the year.
His offensive creativity as a passer is quite fun. He fires passes around the offensive zone, feathering pucks over opponents' sticks or through their legs.
Bleyl must refine his game outside of the offensive zone, but he certainly has the tools to be a very solid offensive-leaning blueliner.
28. Ilia Morozov, C, Miami (Ohio) (NCAA), 6-foot-3, 200 pounds
Morozov's production slowed down in the second half of the season, but Miami heavily relied on him in all situations. He excelled in the role as a freshman.
Morozov isn't going to knock your socks off. He'll chain together small events that lead to positive results. He's a depth center at the next level with some really solid versatility and reliability.
29. Marcus Nordmark, RW, Djurgarden Jr. (Swe.), 6-foot-2, 180 pounds
Nordmark is very skilled, and when he wants to be creative, he can be a really interesting playmaker.
He can be frustrating because he has taken a shift off or lacked engagement for a stretch, but his puckhandling, passing and shot are such nice tools that you want to see if he can put it all together.
30. Jaxon Cover, LW, London (OHL), 6-foot-2, 183 pounds
Cover's journey isn't your typical Canadian kid-on-the-back-pond kind of story. It's a long winding road from the Cayman Islands that features roller hockey, soccer at St. Andrews and eventually leading the London Knights forwards in scoring.
Cover is big, fast and skilled with the puck on his stick. He’s also incredibly raw with a boatload of potential. A worthy swing on late day one or early day two of the draft.
31. Simas Ignatavicius, RW/C, Geneva (Sui.), 6-foot-3, 198 pounds
Ignatavicius is one of the most intriguing prospects in the class. He seems to be a player people hear a bit about and want their favorite team to draft late in the first or early in the second round.
Ignatavicius works well off his teammates, understands how to link small plays together and gets to the right spot in the offensive zone. He's still quite raw and flashes higher-end skill at times, but he must figure out exactly what he is at the next level.
32. Gleb Pugachyov, RW, Nizhny Novgorod Jr. (Rus.), 6-foot-3, 198 pounds
Pugachyov isn't afraid of throwing his weight around. He's a very energized player who gets involved in the toughest areas of the ice.
Pugachyov is a very solid defensive player as well. His commitment to playing 200-foot hockey is admirable at his age.
His offensive game isn't overly dynamic or full of flair like the kind of Russian forwards we're used to seeing. But he will be an interesting player to watch on draft day because some value his tools highly, while others see him as an unfinished product.
Nos. 33 To 75
33. Nikita Klepov, RW, Saginaw (OHL), Six-foot, 180 pounds
34. Niklas Aaram-Olsen, LW, Orebro Jr. (Swe.), 6-foot-1, 183 pounds
35. Alexander Command, C, Orebro Jr. (Swe.), 6-foot-1, 183 pounds
36. Wiggo Sorensson, C/W, Boro/Vetlanda (Swe.4), 5-foot-10, 178 pounds
38. Landon Hafele, C/LW, Green Bay (USHL), Six-foot, 179 pounds
39. Casper Juustovaara Karlsson, C, Lulea Jr. (Swe.), 5-foot-9, 168 pounds
40. Vertti Svensk, D, SaiPa Jr. (Fin.), Six-foot, 169 pounds
41. JP Hurlbert, LW, Kamloops (WHL), Six-foot, 183 pounds
42. Adam Nemec, LW, Sudbury (OHL), Six-foot, 173 pounds
43. Mikey Berchild, LW, U.S. NTDP (USHL), 5-foot-10, 180 pounds
44. Brooks Rogowski, C, Oshawa (OHL), 6-foot-7, 235 pounds
45. Lars Steiner, RW, Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL), 5-foot-10, 175 pounds
46. Oscar Holmertz, C, Linkoping Jr. (Swe.), Six-foot, 187 pounds
47. Tomas Chrenko, C, Nitra (Svk.), 5-foot-11, 172 pounds
48. Beckham Edwards, C, Sarnia (OHL), 6-foot-1, 187 pounds
49. Egor Shilov, C, Victoriaville (QMJHL), 6-foot-1, 177 pounds
50. Liam Ruck, RW, Medicine Hat (WHL), Six-foot, 177 pounds
51. Tomas Galvas, D, Liberec (Cze.), 5-foot-10, 168 pounds
52. Samu Alalauri, D, Pelicans (Fin. Jr), 6-foot-2, 203 pounds
53. Ludvig Soderberg, D, Sodertalje Jr. (Swe.), 5-foot-11, 181 pounds
54. Daxon Rudolph, D, Prince Albert (WHL), 6-foot-3, 206 pounds
55. Logan Stuart, C, U.S. NTDP (USHL), 5-foot-11, 175 pounds
56. Evan Jardine, LW, Youngstown (USHL), Six-foot, 185 pounds
57. Morgan Anderberg, C/LW, Vaxjo (Swe.), 5-foot-11, 174 pounds
58. Myles Brosnan, D, Dexter School (USHS-Prep), Six-foot, 194 pounds
59. Pierce Mbuyi, LW, Owen Sound (OHL), 5-foot-10, 163 pounds
60. Brek Liske, D, Everett (WHL), 6-foot-1, 190 pounds
61. Adam Andersson, C, Leksand Jr. (Swe.), 6-foot-4, 205 pounds
62. Simon Katolicky, LW/RW, Tappara Jr. (Fin.), 6-foot-4, 202 pounds
63. Ben Macbeath, D, Calgary (WHL), 6-foot-2, 188 pounds
64. Beckett Hamilton, C, Red Deer (WHL), 5-foot-11, 170 pounds
65. Rudolfs Berzkalns, C/W, Muskegon (USHL), 6-foot-4, 204 pounds
66. Thomas Vandenberg, C, Ottawa (OHL), Six-foot, 178 pounds
67. Jean-Cristoph Lemieux, LW, Sudbury (OHL), 5-foot-11, 190 pounds
68. Ryder Cali, C, North Bay (OHL), 6-foot-2, 219 pounds
69. Luke Schairer, D, U.S. NTDP (USHL), 6-foot-3, 195 pounds
70. Malcom Gastrin, LW, MoDo Jr. (Swe.), Six-foot, 174 pounds
71. Alessandro Di Iorio, C, Sarnia (OHL), Six-foot, 188 pounds
72. Thomas Rousseau, C/RW, Sherbrooke (QMJHL), 5-foot-10, 174 pounds
73. Nils Bartholdsson, RW, Rogle Jr. (Swe.), 5-foot-10, 175 pounds
74. Vladimir Dravecky, D, Brantford (OHL), 5-foot-11, 192 pounds
75. Ola Palme, D, Vaxjo Jr. (Swe.), 6-foot-1, 188 pounds
Watch List
Luka Arkko, LW, Pelicans Jr. (Fin.)
Cruz Pavao, RW, Tri-City (WHL)
Blake Zielinski, C/RW, Des Moines (USHL)
Markus Ruck, C, Medicine Hat (WHL)
Noah Kosick, C/LW, Swift Current (WHL)
Landon Nycz, D, UMass (NCAA)
Ryan Roobroeck, C, Niagara (OHL)
Max Isaksson, C, Vaxjo Jr. (Swe.)
Braidy Wassilyn, LW, London (OHL)
Axel Elofsson, D, Orebro Jr. (Swe.)
Rocky Langvardt, D, Leksand Jr. (Swe.)
Leo Sundqvist, RW, Brynas (Swe.)
Cooper Williams, C/LW, Saskatoon (WHL)
Cameron Chartrand, D, Saint John (QMJHL)
Mans Gudmundsson, D, Farjestad Jr. (Swe.)
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