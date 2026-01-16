Logo
Mathew Barzal Passes Derek King, Records 500th Career Point In Islanders Win cover image

Mathew Barzal Passes Derek King, Records 500th Career Point In Islanders Win

Stefen Rosner
1h
Partner
257Members·3.9KPosts
stefenprosner@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Barzal's assist secured a crucial win and his 500th career point, climbing franchise history's ranks and setting sights on Nystrom and Lee.

New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal earned his 500th career point on Thursday night in their 1-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers. 

While on the power play, Barzal circled the Edmonton net before feeding Calum Ritchie in the low slot. Then, Ritchie found Anthony Duclair in the slot before he went high glove side with just 6:18 to play in regulation. 

With that milestone, Barzal passes Derek King to sit 14th in franchise history in points. 

"A lot of credit to my teammates," Barzal said postgame. "I'm more of a passer my entire career, so a lot of credit goes to my teammates for putting the puck in the back of the net. And yeah, I mean, it takes a lot of people, including my family and everybody, to get to a milestone like tonight. So it's cool."

He now sits 13 points away from tying the legendary Bobby Nystrom (513) and 33 points away from catching his captain, Anders Lee (533). When it's all said and done, Barzal likely sit top-four all-time in club history.

