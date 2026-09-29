Matthew Schaefer Given Letter, Islanders Release 2026-27 Alternate Captains

The New York Islanders named Bo Horvat their 16th captain in franchise history at the start of the team's training camp, back on September 14.
Throughout camp, Islanders' Head Coach Peter DeBoer talked up the Islanders' leaders and how great of a room the team has, and guaranteed that both Ryan Pulock and Kyle Palmieri would retain their 'A's for this season.
DeBoer also called superstar sophomore defenseman Matthew Schaefer a "future captain" of the Islanders.
Now, on the eve of the season, it's clear to see why.
The Islanders announced Tuesday morning that in addition to Pulock and Palmieri, Schaefer and Brayden Schenn have been named alternate captains for the 2026-27 season.
Schenn, 35, served as captain for three seasons for the St. Louis Blues and is a widely-respected veteran of the league. It's no surprise to see him gain a letter.
Schaefer, 19, becomes the youngest player ever to serve as an official letter-wearing player in Islanders franchise history. It's no surprise at all with who he has proven to be as a person and a player, and it's a more-than justified reward.
Based on the graphic, it seems that Schaefer and Palmieri will wear the 'A's on home ice. Meanwhile, Pulock and Schenn will wear the 'A's on the road.
It's a great day for the Islanders. The puck drops on their season tomorrow night in Toronto.