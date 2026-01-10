Matthew Schaefer To Battle Quinn Hughes For First Time When Islanders Face Wild

New York Islanders' No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer has had to battle some fierce competition through his first 44 NHL games.

But, on Saturday night against the Minnesota Wild, he'll face off against arguably the best, if not the second-best, defenseman in the NHL: Quinn Hughes.

Both play similar roles for their respective teams. Both are their team's No. 1 defenseman who quarterback their respective top power-play units. Both are known for their skating and transitioning skills, but both are stronger defensively than they'll get credit for.

The former Vancouver Canucks captain, who was dealt to the Wild on Dec. 13, has 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in 13 games for his new team this season, averaging 27:39 minutes per game.

Through 39 games, he has three goals and 33 assists for 36 points, averaging 27:30 minutes per game.

How does Schaefer's stat line compare?

Schaefer has seven more goals than Hughes does, but has 16 fewer assists. When it comes to ATOI, Schaefer averaged 3:37 minutes fewer per game (23:53). The shooting award goes to Schaefer, whose 115 leads Hughes' 103.

Schaefer leads in blocks (61-46) and in hits (20-5).

Hughes and Colorado's Cale Makar are neck and neck each season for who the best defenseman in hockey is this season. While Schaefer doesn't have the accolades that those two have, the 18-year-old has showcased that it's only a matter of time before he enters the conversation.

Puck drop between the Islanders and Wild comes your way at 8 PM ET.