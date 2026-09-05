New York Islanders Tied For Best Metro Team in EA Sports NHL27

NHL27 has officially been released to those who bought the game early, and with\nit a whole slew of new rankings and ratings for every team in the game.\n\nThe full ratings for the New York Islanders\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders] have come out, and they are\nranked in a tie for the best team in the Metropolitan Division, at a team rating\nof 88 overall.\n\nThat's anchored by Ilya Sorokin at 93, Matthew Schaefer at 91, Ryan Pulock,\nMathew Barzal, and Bo Horvat all at 88, and Adam Pelech at 87.\n\nThe overall ratings have the Islanders jointly tied with the Carolina Hurricanes\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/carolina-hurricanes] for the top spot in the\nMetropolitan Division, alongside the Washington Capitals\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/washington-capitals].\n\nThe Hurricanes, who won the Stanley Cup this past Spring, led by stars Sebastian\nAho and Jaccob Slavin.\n\nSlavin and Aho both come in at 91 overall in NHL27, while other key players such\nas Seth Jarvis and Nikolaj Ehlers land at 89, respectively. Shayne Gostisbehere\nis an 87 overall.\n\nLong Island sensation Brandon Bussi\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/schedule-of-brandon-bussis-day-with-the-stanley-cup-on-long-island]checks\nin at an 86 overall, a huge leap from previous years in the video game.\n\nLogan Thompson leads the Caps with a 90 overall as one of the premier goalies in\nthe NHL. Alexander Ovechkin and Jakub Chychrun lead the Capitals' skaters at 89\noverall each.\n\nJordan Kyrou is an 86 overall.