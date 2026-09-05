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New York Islanders Tied For Best Metro Team in EA Sports NHL27

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Russell Macias
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NHL27 has officially been released to those who bought the game early, and with it a whole slew of new rankings and ratings for every team in the game.

The full ratings for the New York Islanders have come out, and they are ranked in a tie for the best team in the Metropolitan Division, at a team rating of 88 overall.

That's anchored by Ilya Sorokin at 93, Matthew Schaefer at 91, Ryan Pulock, Mathew Barzal, and Bo Horvat all at 88, and Adam Pelech at 87.

The overall ratings have the Islanders jointly tied with the Carolina Hurricanes for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division, alongside the Washington Capitals.

The Hurricanes, who won the Stanley Cup this past Spring, led by stars Sebastian Aho and Jaccob Slavin.

Slavin and Aho both come in at 91 overall in NHL27, while other key players such as Seth Jarvis and Nikolaj Ehlers land at 89, respectively. Shayne Gostisbehere is an 87 overall.

Long Island sensation Brandon Bussi checks in at an 86 overall, a huge leap from previous years in the video game.

Logan Thompson leads the Caps with a 90 overall as one of the premier goalies in the NHL. Alexander Ovechkin and Jakub Chychrun lead the Capitals' skaters at 89 overall each.

Jordan Kyrou is an 86 overall.

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