New York Islanders To Participate In NHL's Hockey Day

Stefen Rosner
7h
Updated at Feb 27, 2026, 18:33
Partner

Islanders join NHL's historic European "Hockey Day," facing Panthers in a prime-time showdown, capping a series of international matchups.

Michael Ostrower wrote this story. 

The New York Islanders will participate in the NHL’s first-ever “Hockey Day” when they host the Florida Panthers at UBS Arena on March 28.

The events will take place throughout Finland on March 27 and 28, with a focus on fan activities and a prime-time viewing party for an 8:00 p.m. local time (1:00  p.m. Eastern Time) puck drop.

The Panthers’ roster consists of strong Finnish players, including Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, and Niko Mikkola, as well as their injured captain, Aleksander Barkov.

The Islanders-Panthers matchup will be the fourth and final game in the NHL’s European “Hockey Day” initiative.

Prior games include the Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers on February 27–28 in Sweden, the Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins on March 6–7 in Czechia, and the Anaheim Ducks vs. Ottawa Senators on March 13–14 in Germany.

