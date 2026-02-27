Report: Panthers Pondering A Sergei Bobrovsky Extension; Could They Trade Him Prior To The Deadline?

In an ideal world, the Florida Panthers make a push to the playoffs, reinsert captain Aleksander Barkov back into their lineup, and attempt to win their third consecutive Stanley Cup.
Although it feels like it’s the Florida Panthers world and everyone’s been living in it for the past two seasons, it’s not the case anymore, and the harsh reality is that the Panthers odds of making the playoffs are slimmer than they are of missing it.
By March 6, the Panthers and GM Bill Zito will have a tough decision to make. They’ll either have to go all in to make the playoffs or sell some assets with the hopes of strengthening the roster for the following seasons.
If they do sell, the most obvious candidates are their pending UFAs, such as A.J. Greer, Luke Kunin, Jeff Petry, and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.
Outside of Barkov, it’s hard to find another player on the Panthers roster who’s been as important to their recent success.
Unfortunately, every player, especially goalies, hits a wall, and a decline is inevitable. For possibly the first time in his career, Bobrovsky is facing that, and it’s putting the Panthers in an uncomfortable situation.
Bobrovsky has been the Panthers’ No.1 goaltender since he signed with the team in 2019. He’s played in at least 50 games in each season except the Covid-shortened season, but would have eclipsed 50 games if the season were 82 games long. Even at 37 years old, Bobrovsky is still on pace to eclipse that mark. He’s also started every game during the Panthers’ three consecutive Cup finals appearances.
But in the 2025-26 season, Bobrovsky has just not been good enough. He’s posting an .874 save percentage as well as a 3.08 goals-against average, both of which are among the worst in qualified goaltenders.
As we approach the trade deadline, Bobrovsky has seen his name floated in the rumor mill, with several teams interested in adding the Russian veteran to their playoff rosters.
If the Panthers do elect to trade him, they won’t have trouble finding suitors or a strong deal, but whether he moves or not all depends on what the Panthers think is best for the future of the team.
The Panthers are currently pondering whether Bobrovsky can still perform at an elite level. If they believe so, knocking this season off as a blip and extending his contract in the off-season is the way to go. If not, trading him for draft picks or prospects that they can either utilize or flip in a future deal would be the most beneficial decision.
The Panthers also have to consider if there are any better options than Bobrovsky. There aren’t an abundance of pending UFA goaltenders this off-season. The current crop is highlighted by Bobrovsky, Panthers backup netminder Daniil Tarasov, Stuart Skinner, Frederik Andersen, Petr Mrazek, and Cam Talbot. None of those goaltenders has proven they can be starters as of late, let alone starters for a cup-contending team.
The Panthers could also use the assets they pick up for this year’s trade deadline to acquire a young goaltender, but the price for young netminders is so high that it might be out of their price range. Minnesota Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt is reportedly available if the Wild receives a top-six forward in return. Additionally, the Panthers could kick the tires with the Detroit Red Wings on some of their young goaltenders, or with the St. Louis Blues on Jordan Binnington.
While there are possible routes for the Panthers to take, it’s a lot to process.
Insiders like Elliotte Friedman have discussed the Panthers’ hesitancy towards an extension with Bobrovsky, but the clock is ticking on whether they want to trade him.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.