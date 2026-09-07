NHL Network Ranks Ilya Sorokin Amongst NHL's Very Best Players

The NHL Network is currently counting down the top 50 players across the entire NHL prior to the puck dropping on the 2026-27 season in just a few weeks.
The New York Islanders' superstar goaltender Ilya Sorokin made the list, checking in at #35.
The list is not fully finished, as last night's focus revealed players #31 through 40, which included the likes of Cole Caufield, Kyle Connor, Sebastian Aho, and Evan Bouchard.
Sorokin, 31, posted a 2.68 GAA and a .906 SV% with a league-leading seven shutouts in 55 games, with a 29-24-2 record. His GSAE sat at 25.3, which was the best in the NHL behind Boston Bruins' netminder Jeremy Swayman (28.8) and Washington captains netminder Logan Thompson (29.3).
Other analytic sites and analyses had Sorokin as the very best in the entire NHL, including Data Driven Hockey.
The 2026 Vezina runner-up can only hope to carry over the elite play into another season, as he continues to be an absolute anchor for the Islanders in net.