Pete DeBoer Endorses Bob Boughner As Key Piece Of Islanders’ Coaching Staff Going Forward

"The assistants are [staying] here," Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche said. "Pete was great. He's worked with Boughner before in San Jose, where they had a lot of success. Ray Bennett has been in the league for a long time, and he met the other coaches. He worked with one of the video coaches in Jersey. Benoit met him this morning, and they went through systems. All the assistants are here. There are no discussions about bringing in other assistants."