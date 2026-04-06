Pete DeBoer Endorses Bob Boughner As Key Piece Of Islanders’ Coaching Staff Going Forward

EAST MEADOW, NY -- When a new head coach is hired, they usually get to pick their assistant coaches. However, with just four games left, Patrick Roy's assistants Ray Bennett, Bob Boughner, and Benoit Desrosiers will continue to work under the new New York Islanders head coach, Pete DeBoer.
"The assistants are [staying] here," Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche said. "Pete was great. He's worked with Boughner before in San Jose, where they had a lot of success. Ray Bennett has been in the league for a long time, and he met the other coaches. He worked with one of the video coaches in Jersey. Benoit met him this morning, and they went through systems. All the assistants are here. There are no discussions about bringing in other assistants."
What about after the season?
While we can't speak for Bennett or Desrosiers, there's a strong chance Boughner is back, given his relationship with DeBoer.
"I think we’ve got a real special coach here in Bob Boughner, a great defensive coach," DeBoer said when asked about developing Matthew Schaefer. "I had him in San Jose, coached Brent Burns there. He's a guy who played. He’s a hell of a teacher. His reputation as a communicator is second to none. As much as my impact will be on him, I think Boogie’s is much more.”
Yes, the Islanders' defensive zone structure has been an issue this season, one of Boughner's responsibilities, but clearly, there's trust there. Also, Boughner has run a successful penalty kill, operating at 81.5%, which ranks ninth in the NHL this season.