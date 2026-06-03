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REPORT: Former Islanders Head Coach Patrick Roy Interviewing For Maple Leafs Head Coaching Job cover image

REPORT: Former Islanders Head Coach Patrick Roy Interviewing For Maple Leafs Head Coaching Job

Stefen Rosner
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Stefen Rosner
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Updated at Jun 3, 2026, 16:00
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Fresh off his dismissal from Long Island, the Hall of Fame netminder is looking to stay at the NHL level.

Former New York Islanders head coach Patrick Roy is interviewing for the Toronto Maple Leafs' head coaching vacancy: 

Roy, who the Islanders hired on Jan. 20, 2024, was relieved of his duties back on Apr. 6, with just four games to go in the regular season.  The Islanders have given Toronto permission to talk to Roy, who is still under contract, per David Pagnotta. 

He led the Islanders to a 97-78-22 record over the better parts of three seasons, with one playoff berth. They fell to the now Stanley Cup finalist Carolina Hurricanes in five games during the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. 

The Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender previously coached the Colorado Avalanche from 2014-2016 before walking away from the position ahead of the 2016-17 season.

We'll see if Roy's motivating tactics are enough to sway recently appointeed general manager John Chayka into a gig, or at least, a second interview.

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