REPORT: Friedman Says Islanders 'Around' Marchenko Situation
The 2026-27 NHL season continues to approach, with the New York Islanders' regular season opener in just 20 days, less than three full weeks.
Right now, the biggest story entering camp surrounds Victor Eklund and whether or not he's going to make the team, and how big of an impact he's going to have if and when he does break through with the NHL squad.
However, with just days until training camps open, Elliotte Friedman dropped something of a bombshell with the Islanders, reporting that New York is "around that," referring to Kirill Marchenko's reported availability as a trade chip with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Marchenko, 26, posted 27 goals and 67 points in 76 games across the 2025-26 season as Columbus' top forward.
Marchenko's broken out in the last two seasons and has become something of a star in the NHL. In 2024-25, Marchenko scored 31 goals and 74 points in 79 games.
This past summer at the 2026 NHL Draft, reports emerged that Marchenko informed Columbus he would not sign an extension following the 2026-27 season, with Marchenko set to be a restricted free agent just one year away from becoming an unrestricted free agent.
So while Columbus doesn't have immediate pressure to trade him away, if they don't, Marchenko could sign his qualifying offer and then simply walk to unrestricted free agency the following summer.
That's where the Islanders come into play. This past summer, fans have clamored for the Islanders to get involved with available players such as Jordan Kyrou and Alex Tuch, both of whom landed with the Washington Capitals.
There's a difference between those two and Marchenko.
First, Tuch is older than Marchenko, sitting at age 30, and soon to be past his prime. The Islanders are viewing this year as a transition year, and the contention window with Matthew Schaefer hasn't fully opened yet.
Optimistically, that window could open in one-to-two years. If Kyrou or Tuch were here, they'd both be 30 or older, with Kyrou currently 28 and showing signs of inconsistency.
Marchenko, however, at 26, is much younger. He's also played less NHL games than both, meaning less wear-and-tear. And, if the true window of contention opens in two years, well all of a sudden, Marchenko is 28 and at the height of powers.
It's a perfect fit for balancing wanting to compete this year, but keeping one eye on the future.
The cost of acquisition for Marchenko will be high, but the closer it gets to July 1 next year, that price will drop.
Nobody thinks a deal is imminent, which also helps the Islanders. They've been transparently against trading any of their top prospects.
This season represents their first full year with the vast majority of all their top guys playing in the organization, allowing for further thorough evaluation, and thus making it easier to trade one away if it comes to it.
Columbus also likely won't want to rebuild, and will be looking for guys to win-now. So it could cost guys on the NHL roster, too.
For now, the most notable thing is that the Islanders are actively involved in Marchenko.
The big takeaway is showing what type of player will fit into the Schaefer window, and who won't.