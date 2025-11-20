Romanov Out, Warren In: Islanders Prospect Set For Major Evaluation Window

After placing defenseman Alexander Romanov on injured reserve, the New York Islanders announced that Marshall Warren has been recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League.

Islanders’ Alexander Romanov Injured After Mikko Rantanen Boarding Major vs. Stars; Patrick Roy's Response

Romanov was injured on a late-game boarding major. A costly hit against the Stars leaves Islanders fans anxiously awaiting an update on their defenseman's status.

For Warren, Romanov's expected long-term absence creates a significant opportunity for the 24-year-old. The Laurel Hollow native filled in for Romanov earlier this season, playing two games and recording two assists in his NHL debut.

There's two questions we must ask ourselves.

The first being why Warren was recalled over other options, and the second being just how long Warren can last at the NHL level this year?

Warren, who has been one of, if not the best, defenseman in Bridgeport all season, has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 10 AHL games this season, with four assists in six games since returning from his NHL stint.

The team had almost no choice but to recall Warren.

Isaiah George, who played 33 games for the Islanders last season, has been excellent defensively, with four points (one goal, three assists) in 14 games. But George is out injured with an upper-body injury of his own and is not available. Had George been available, it wouldn't have been a shock to see him recalled over Warren, just based on experience.

Elsewhere, Cole McWard excelled with three goals and 11 points through 14 games, but he shoots right, not left, making him a non-option at the moment.

So, with both factors of Warren excelling and no other clear options, it became very easy for the Islanders to recall the Long Island native.

That brings us back to the second question. Can Warren sustain a high enough level to excel at the NHL level and be a perfect internal solution to the Romanov injury?

There's plenty of evidence that says yes. Throughout Warren's career, he's consistently elevated his game and exceeded expectations placed on him, and at every new level, he's improved.

It's been highly evident in Bridgeport, where he entered last season as almost an afterthought, then became essential by the end of the season. Then, he impressed in both development and training camp, showing off improved skating, confidence, and physicality.

He carried that momentum into his AHL season and through his first call-up, where in two games, he didn't look even a little bit out of place against the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers.

Now will be his biggest challenge, as he will be asked to fill the shoes of Romanov. The runway's in front of Warren. All he has to do is take off and take advantage of the opportunity.