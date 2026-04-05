Shabanov, George Shine Despite Islanders’ Fourth Straight Loss

"I thought Shabanov played really well," Islanders head coach Patrick Roy said. "He scored a nice goal and went to the net. I thought that line played well. I thought they had some, a few good looks, and no, I was pretty happy with the way he played. George was good, too. I mean, he made a really nice play on that scoring chance in the first period when the puck went through the legs of their goal. He hit the back post on Palat's rebound. But I thought he played well. I mean, it's not easy coming into a situation like this, but I thought that he did a really nice job."