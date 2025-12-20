The Good & The Bad From Friday Night's Bridgeport Islanders Game

Friday night was a noteworthy contest for the Bridgeport Islanders, the New York Islanders' American Hockey League affiliate.

Taking on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the Philadelphia Flyers' AHL affiliate, the Islanders earned a 5-1 win. Chris Terry had a pair of goals.

We are going to give you the bad news first.

Defenseman Isaiah George left the game early in the third period with a lower-body injury. This was just his fourth game back, returning to the lineup on Dec. 13 after missing about a month with an upper-body injury.

Following a foot race into the left wing corner, George went down awkwardly and play was blown dead:

The organization's defensive depth on the left-hand side will continue to be tested, with Alexander Romanov being out for 5-6 months following shoulder surgery.

On a positive note, one of the team's top prospects continued his strong start to the season.

Forward Matthew Maggio had a pair of assists in the win, tying his career-high in points just 25 games into the season.

Maggio, 23, has four goals and 15 assists for 19 points in 25 games. Last season, he recorded 19 points in 60 games as the Bridgeport offense was unable to gain any offensive traction.

His 19 points also lead the team this year



Bridgeport will return to action on Saturday, on the road against the Hershey Bears. Puck drop from Giant Center is scheduled for 7:00 P.M.