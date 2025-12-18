Islanders Recall Defenseman Marshall Warren From Bridgeport

EAST MEADOW, NY -- The New York Islanders have recalled defenseman Marshall Warren from Bridgeport.

The Islanders are no longer accruing cap space with Warren's $825,000 on the books.

Both general manager Mathieu Darche and head coach Patrick Roy were in Bridgeport for their 5-0 loss to the Syracuse Crunch on Wednesday.

Warren, 24, played two games earlier this season for the Islanders, filling in for Alexander Romanov when he sustained an upper-body injury back in late October.

The Laurel Hollow, Long Island native recorded two assists in his first NHL game, playing 11:20 minutes in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Then, he played 12:56 in a 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins before being returned to Bridgeport.

Fellow rookie defenseman Travis Mitchell had been holding down the Romanov fort, with the veteran blue liner now out for likely the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Mitchell, who recorded one goal in nine games, averaged 11:32 per game and was loaned back to Bridgeport on Monday. Once Mitchell plays in his 10th career NHL game, he'll lose his waiver-exemption status, which is likely the reason he was returned to the AHL.

While the Islanders certainly liked Mitchell's stability, Roy is likely looking for someone who can play a bit more minutes and take some of the load off No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer and elite defenseman Adam Pelech.

Defenseman Isaiah George, who played 33 games with the Islanders last season, averaging 15:39 minutes per game, has been skipped twice now as a call-up option.

We will not count the Mitchell recall as one because George was out injured at the time of the transaction.

George has played only three games since missing a month of action with an upper-body injury, so he likely still needs more time before he's ready.

Will see if Warren plays on Friday night against the Vancouver Canucks, who they host at 7 PM ET, before facing the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 5 PM ET.

Warren was recalled on Nov. 25 after Romanov's latest injury. However, seventh defenseman Adam Boqvist got a string of games with the Islanders, after which Warren was optioned back to Bridgeport.

Warren has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 17 games with Bridgeport this season.