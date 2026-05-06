The Last Time The Islanders Had The 13th Pick In NHL Draft

History repeats as New York lands the unlucky number. Revisit the 2022 blockbuster trade that sent a top prospect to Chicago and brought Alexander Romanov to Long Island.
After winning the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery, the New York Islanders will select 13th overall this June.
The last time the Islanders held the 13th pick, they traded it.
Back in 2022, the Islanders entered the lottery with the same odds as they did this time, 2.0%, and remained at No. 13.
But when the Islanders were on the clock in Montreal, they traded the pick to the hometown Canadiens.
Left-handed defenseman Alexander Romanov and Montreal's 2022 fourth-round pick came to Long Island in exchange for the 13th pick. The Canadiens then sent the Islanders' pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for centerman Kirby Dach.
The Blackhawks selected center Frank Nazar with the Islanders' pick.
Romanov, a pending restricted free agent who had been squeezed out in Montreal, signed a three-year deal worth $7.5 million annually with the Islanders. Over those first three seasons on Long Island, it was a process of becoming a more responsible defenseman while showcasing more offensive potential.
First-year general manager Mathieu Darche really believes in the player, signing Romanov to an eight-year deal worth $6.25 million annually on June 30, 2025.
Unfortunately, the first year of the deal was a nightmare. Romanov dealt with an upper-body injury early in the season, and the hope was that his poor play and analytics were largely due to it.
The struggles continued when he returned, and on Nov. 18, his season came to an end after Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen boarded him, injuring his right shoulder, an injury that required surgery.
The Islanders are relying on Romanov to bounce back, and if you know the player, you know he'll put in the work this summer to get right.
Nazar has proven to be a good example of a player who falls out of the top 10 but can still be effective in the right spot. He made his NHL debut just a season after being drafted, recording a goal in a 4-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. He went pointless in the final two games of the season.
Then in 2024-25, Nazar recorded 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points in 53 games, averaging 15:52 per game. He followed that season up with a 41-point 2025-26 campaign, with 15 goals and 26 assists. He averaged 18:19 per game.
Nazar played most of his second full season with Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teravainen on Chicago's second line, but he did end the season as a linemate with Connor Bedard.
Back in August, with one season left on his deal, the Blackhawks signed him to a seven-year contract worth $6.59 million annually.
Dach has struggled to stay healthy and be effective since the Canadiens acquired him. He played just 58 games in 2022-23, two in 2023-24, 57 in 2024-25, and only 37 this past season, with eight goals and seven assists for 15 points.
So far in the playoffs, Dach has two goals and an assist in seven games. He is a pending restricted free agent with arbitration rights.
If the Islanders are going to acquire a scoring forward this summer, one would have to think it comes via trade. And if it comes via trade, chances are the No. 13 pick is involved.
Or they can keep the pick and add to their booming prospect pool.