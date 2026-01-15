Logo
The Rematch: Islanders' Matthew Schaefer vs. Edmonton's McDavid & Draisaitl — Part 2 cover image

The Rematch: Islanders' Matthew Schaefer vs. Edmonton's McDavid & Draisaitl — Part 2

Stefen Rosner
5h
Rookie phenom Matthew Schaefer faces McDavid and Draisaitl again, minutes and stakes higher. Can he prove his growth against hockey's elite?

When New York Islanders' No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer faced Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the Edmonton Oilers for the first time, he was only playing in his fourth NHL game. 

The 18-year-old, who has since emerged as the club's No. 1 defenseman skating alongside Ryan Pulock while averaging 23:56 minutes per game, was still skating on the third pairing alongside Scott Mayfield when the Islanders won 4-2 against Edmonton at UBS Arena. 

At 5-on-5, with head coach Patrick Roy able to control matchups, Schaefer only played 2:06 against McDavid -- Islanders were outshot 2-0 -- and 3:01 against Draisaitl -- Islanders were outshot 3-1. He played a total of 17:38 minutes, the third fewest minutes he's played this season. 

Things will be much different when the puck drops at 9 PM ET on Thursday.

While Edmonton head coach Kris Knoblauch is going to try to have his stars not on the ice against Schaefer, the rookie phenom plays too many minutes to be able to avoid him -- as do the Oilers' stars.

Schaefer, who powered through a jab to the ribs and a puck off the outside of the right knee in a 5-4 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, recorded his 13th goal and 30th point on the season. 

While Schaefer has passed every test he's had and doesn't need to prove anything anymore, a successful game against McDavid and Draisaitl will show exactly how much growth he's shown in his game from the start of the season to now. 

