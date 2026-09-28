Victor Eklund Makes Islanders Season Opening 23-Man Roster

The New York Islanders officially unveiled their final roster for the 2026-27 season ahead of Monday's 5pm deadline.
There were no surprises or last-minute changes, as Vitek Vanecek cleared waivers while the Islanders stood pat for the rest of the deadline.
19-year-old forward Victor Eklund has made the roster fresh out of camp, earning his way straight into the NHL after debuting for one game last year.
The team features 13 forwards, 8 defensemen, and 2 goalies.
Matthew Barzal does not count toward the roster and is listed as Injured Non-Roster, which means he didn't pass his physical but can be activated at any time and play the same day.
Right now, because Barzal is on Injured Non-Roster, they can carry the 23-player maximum without including him in the arithmetic.
Following the signing of left-side defenseman Logan Stanley on Sunday to a one-year, $1.5 million deal, it's expected that defenseman Matt Kessel will hit waivers the day before the Islanders plan to activate Barzal.
There is no timeline currently for Barzal's return, but he's expected to resume skating soon.
Here is the Islanders' full roster for opening night:
Forwards: Bo Horvat, Simon Holmstrom, Kyle Palmieri, Matias Maccelli, Cal Ritchie, Brayden Schenn, Victor Eklund, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Emil Heineman, Anthony Duclair, Casey Cizikas, Ondrej Palat, Kyle MacLean
D: Matthew Schaefer, Adam Pelech, Alexander Romanov, Ryan Pulock, Logan Stanley, Tony DeAngelo, Scott Mayfield, Matthew Kessel