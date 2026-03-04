What A Win Against The Anahiem Ducks Would Mean For Surging Islanders

A fifth straight victory propels the Islanders into second place, extending their playoff push and widening the gap on division rivals.
LOS ANGELES -- The New York Islanders are looking to push their win streak to five games when they battle the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Wednesday night.
A win would be monumental for the Islanders in the standings, given what transpired on Tuesday night.
With the Pittsburgh Penguins falling 2-1 to the Boston Bruins in regulation, an Islanders' win would have them ahead of Pittsburgh for sole posession of second place in the Metropolitan Division.
Not only that, but a win would also widen the gap between New York and the Washington Capitals to seven points. The Capitals fell 3-2 to the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday.
The Islanders will have a game in hand on Washington after Wednesday's contest.
The team to watch is the Columbus Blue Jackets, who, after beating the New York Rangers 5-4 in overtime and the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night, find themselves just five points back of the Islanders with a game in hand before Wednesday.
The Islanders are looking to bolster their top-six ahead of Friday's 2026 NHL Trade deadline. They have had serious talks with the Vancouver Canucks regarding right winger Conor Garland.
They are also believed to still be in talks with the St. Louis Blues regarding Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas.