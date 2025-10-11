What Islanders Matthew Schaefer Wants To Improve Upon After First Career NHL Game

EAST MEADOW, NY -- New York Islanders No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer isn't satisfied with his NHL debut performance.

Despite recording an assist and being on the ice for all of the Islanders' three goals in 17:15 TOI, here's what he wants to do better at when he plays in his second NHL game on Saturday night against Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.

PITTSBURGH, PA -- During the During the New York Islanders ’ season opener on Thursday, 2025 first-overall pick Matthew Schaefer scored his first NHL point, marking an early milestone for the young defenseman.

"I want to end plays quicker in the D zone," Schaefer said. "I think that's a big one. Maybe get more shots through, you know, use my feet more on the blue line.

"I think that's a big thing that will come over time with confidence. But you know, things like that, getting shots through, pucks to the net. I mean things like that. I think those are all things that I can work on."

If we are being picky, Schaefer did struggle to get shots through in his first game, with just one on six attempts. Five of his shots were blocked.

The reason Schaefer was a No. 1 pick is because of how determined he is to improve each and every time his skates hit the ice.

So, don't be shocked if he gets more shots through and skates even better on Saturday night.

Puck drop is at 7 PM ET on MSGSN.