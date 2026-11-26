New York Islanders
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 26, 2026 3:27 PMPublished Nov 26, 2026 3:27 PM
Happy Thanksgiving, Islanders fans. Following last night's electrifying 3-2 shootout win over the St. Louis Blues, the New York Islanders leapfrogged the New York Rangers for third place in the Metropolitan Division entering the holiday.
The stat that often gets thrown around is that over 75% of teams in a playoff spot end up in the playoffs come season's end.
Considering all the relative chaos that's surrounded the Islanders this season, to find themselves in a playoff spot is something to celebrate.
Mathew Barzal missed all of training camp, then the first 18 games of the season before returning without missing a beat. Since his return, the Islanders are 4-1-1, while Barzal has one goal and four points in his first six games. Beyond the scoresheet, he's had a massive effect on the entire lineup.
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After Barzal, the Islanders have had hardly any luck on the injury front. Alexander Romanov tore his ACL just in the third game of the season.
Matias Maccelli missed 9 games after starting with six points in eight games. In the same game, the Islanders lost Cal Ritchie to an injury. He missed 14 games due to injury, and another while he was in Hamilton after his injury.
Along the way, Logan Stanley missed a couple of games, while Jean-Gabriel Pageau missed three.
Ryan Pulock has dealt with a couple of injuries, totalling 7 missed games out of the first 24.
Kyle Palmieri remains under evaluation.
All these injuries. Limited lineup consistency as a result.
The Islanders woke up Thanksgiving morning in a playoff spot.
Ilya Sorokin continues to be one of the very best goalies in the entire NHL
What's more, the Simon Holmstrom breakout seems to be here. He leads the Islanders with 10 goals at Thanksgiving, and is on pace for a 35-goal season.
His 18 points are tied with Brayden Schenn for third on the team.
The guys they trail?
None other than Matthew Schaefer and Bo Horvat.
Schaefer leads the team with 26 points in 24 games, a pace of 91 points as a 19-year-old defenseman in the NHL.
His biggest highlight this year is his hat trick on November 18 at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Horvat, meanwhile, has been a steady, calm leader in his first season as captain of the Islanders. His 9 goals and 22 points in 24 games leads all forwards on the team.
Right before the buzzer, perhaps the sneakiest reason for success for the Islanders this year is Victor Eklund.
Eklund, 20, has 8 goals and 12 points through 24 games as a rookie, a pace of 28 goals and 42 points.
Eklund has five goals and seven points in his last nine games. He's only getting better as the season rolls on, which is only good news for the Islanders.
Wednesday night, Eklund scored with just 2.3 seconds left in the third period to force overtime, a game which the Islanders eventually won in a shootout.
The Islanders get going again on Black Friday at 7:30, hosting the red-hot Winnipeg Jets who have gone 9-1-1 over their last 11 games.
But, that's Friday. Today is Thursday, Happy Thanksgiving Islanders fans.
The Islanders are holding down a playoff spot.
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