Why Patrick Roy Challenged One Goal and Not the Other In Islanders’ 4-3 OT Victory Over Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- To challenge for goaltender interference or not to challenge for goaltender interference -- that is the question that the New York Islanders faced twice on Thursday night against the Vegas Golden Knights.

At 18:56 of the second, Vegas defenseman Shea Theodore shimmied to the front of the net before pushing the puck and Ilya Sorokin's right pad into the goal:

The Islanders took a good-hard look at it, but chose not to challenge.

"It was a tough call," Islanders head coach Patrick Roy said postgame. "I mean, I think part of us wanted to challenge it, but at the same time, I mean, we felt like the puck was loose, and it was like a loose puck. He definitely pushed the pad. There's no doubt about that, but we thought it was a loose puck, so that's why we didn't do it."

Here's what Sorokin said postgame:

"Yeah, I feel [my pad was pushed in there]. I think it was 50/50," Sorokin said. "Because I watched the review in the game, and I feel it's an insane moment, puck goes in the net."

Later on in the game, at the 10:45 mark of the third period, Reilly Smith buried the 3-2 go-ahead goal. But, the Islanders did in fact challenge for goaltender interference as Brett Howden pushed Kyle Palmieri into Sorokin, limiting the ability for the star netminder to make a play on the shot.

"I mean, the Hawkeye went down, and I thought the league should have done something about this, and then they should have reviewed themselves and decided if it was a good goal or not," Roy said. "Rule 69.1 says that when the player pushes an opponent into the goalie...So I don't know if the writing is it means something anymore, you know, and if doesn't, if it's not the case, they have to redo the rule book."

One thing about this last challenge is Roy's confidence in the penalty kill, which is now 10-for-11 on this road trip and 23 for their last 25.

“We have a lot of trust in the way we’re killing the penalties right now, and Boughner deserves a lot of credit for working so hard with our guys, and our guys deserve a lot of credit to put a lot of pride into it,” Roy said. “But at the same time, it allows you to take chances. Example, on that challenge call. I mean, if you didn’t trust, you would not challenge, but you believe that you’re going to kill it.”

The Islanders ultimately overcame their non-challenge and challenge, winning 4-3 in overtime courtesy of a Jean-Gabriel Pageau shorthanded goal.

They play game five of a seven-game road trip on Friday night against the Utah Mammoth. Puck drop is at 9 PM ET.