You Can’t Teach That Release: Watch Cole Eiserman’s Beanpot Goal

Cole Eiserman's dazzling Beanpot goal silenced critics, showcasing a sniper's touch that the Islanders desperately need. Watch the highlight-reel blast here.
There's been a ton of talk as of late surrounding New York Islanders' forward prospect Cole Eiserman. Is the 20th overall pick from 2024 regressing in his sophomore season at Boston University? Is he more of a middle-six forward going forward?
If so, should he be someone the Islanders consider using as an asset in a trade for a bigger, more proven fish?
Regardless of what you think about Eiserman and his ceiling, he gave us a reminder in the Beanpot Final about just how lethal he can be.
With 5:09 to play in the third period, the BU sophomore absolutely uncorked a howitzer of a power-play one-timer from the top of the right circle to cut his team's deficit to 4-3 in what ultimately became a 6-2 loss:
You can't teach that kind of release, a release that holds value to the Islanders, given their lack of a pure sniper.
Eiserman's stat line may not "wow" you with just 12 goals and six assists for 18 points in 25 games, but you have to remember that he missed a good amount of time with a lower-body injury, which has certainly hurt his development this season.
The 19-year-old was not just one of the best freshmen in the NCAA but one of the best forwards in the country with 25 goals and 11 assists for 36 points in 39 games.
Because of the injury, don't be shocked if Eiserman stays at BU for one more season before joining the Islanders' organization. There's no point in rushing this kid, who is learning from former Islanders forward, long-time NHLer Jay Pandolfo.