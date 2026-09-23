DeBoer Praises Aitcheson, Young Isles For Poise Inside MSG

The New York Islanders went into Madison Square Garden last night with a near-full lineup of veterans, erased a 3-0 deficit, and knocked off the New York Rangers 4-3.
The game was full of big moments for the Islanders, but the number one highlight has to be Semyon Varlamov's return to the NHL, even in preseason form.
Beyond the emotional Varlamov return, the Islanders ran out a mostly-NHL lineup on Tuesday night. Cole Eiserman and Kashawn Aitcheson both played, as did Victor Eklund.
Eklund and Eiserman skated with Jean-Gabriel Pageau, and had a very strong game as a whole as a line.
Aitcheson, meanwhile, skated with Scott Mayfield and faced a very tough Rangers team, and in the process, he caught Islanders' Head Coach Peter DeBoer's eye.
“I thought he did a good job," DeBoer said postgame. "It’s a big ask. You’re coming into MSG, the bright lights of New York, and I thought all our young guys, again, played well. We’re giving them a lot of opportunity here in big situations to really kind of show us what they can do.”
The opportunity for Aitcheson is massive, even if he doesn't make the team outright. With the way he's played throughout training camp, he has played himself right into first call up consideration if and when injuries may strike.
With Matthew Schaefer on the right side, it's one less player in the path of Aitcheson's goal of the NHL.
The Islanders have stated that 2026-27 is a transitional year. People have taken that to mean the Islanders may not compete or go all-in.
It's just the opposite. Under DeBoer, and with a wide open Metropolitan Division, the Islanders could very well compete and earn a playoff spot. The transition is the emergence of young players as key contributors.
Eklund will be on the opening night roster, barring an absolute shock. Eiserman and Aitcheson likely won't be due to the numbers game, but both have had extremely solid camps and feel extremely likely to play NHL games at some point this season.
That's the transition. Aitcheson's tenacious game along with Eiserman's electric offensive zone displays should be an unbelievable bright spot for the Hamilton Hammers in the AHL.
This training camp has been an unquestioned success when evaluating Aitcheson and Eiserman. Both have things to work on, but both are much closer to the NHL than a lot of people realized entering this year.