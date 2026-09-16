Is Luca Romano The Islanders' Most Underrated Prospect?

New York Islanders' rookie camp has come to close following a thrilling few days, showcasing just how improved the Islanders' farm system is today as compared to three years ago.
The headliners - Victor Eklund, Cole Eiserman, and Kashawn Aitcheson - predictably stole all the headlines with their high-end, elite play. As much as it was expected, it's also incredibly important to see them perform real well in these stages.
It would be concerning if they didn't dominate to some extent.
Other intriguing prospects like Daniil Prokhorov and Vladimir Dravecky had strong showings, but one underrated prospect for the Islanders really showed out: Luca Romano.
Romano, 19, is a third-round pick (#74 overall) from the 2025 NHL Draft, and comes off a season where his production in the OHL dipped (14 goals, 33 points, 55 games in 25-26 v 25 goals, 51 points, 67 games in 24-25), but saw great team success, as his Kitchener Rangers won the Memorial Cup.
The third-round pick's production is not the story of his game. While there's no question he would've wanted more personal point production, he still had a great season. Romano's an elite two-way center at the junior level, playing with great speed, strong defense and winning tons of faceoffs, all huge things that don't show up at the top of the stat sheet at that level.
Romano's hockey IQ is also off the charts, and is an underrated playmaker, which stuck out to Hamilton Hammers Head Coach Jay McKee.
"He's got great vision, good puck protection," McKee said. "He's shifty with the puck. He's a guy that can suck two defenders to him and distribute well. So he's a guy that you just want to get some different looks. There's not a lot of time from now to the regular season, so to move some guys around, get some looks. He's a skilled player, and he's going to have a lot of success."
That's a reason why McKee placed Romano between Eklund and Eiserman for Tuesday night's rookie scrimmage against the New Jersey Devils. Not only had Romano stood out throughout camp, but his IQ, speed, and playmaking make him a great choice to play with elite players.
Romano will end up spending this upcoming season with the Kitchener Rangers, which will be his final season in juniors in all likelihood, with Romano either turning pro and joining the Hammers for next season, or potentially going the college hockey route for a season or two.