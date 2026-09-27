Islanders, DeBoer Remain Hopeful, Confident In Isaiah George After AHL Demotion

The New York Islanders demoted defenseman Isaiah George to the Hamilton Hammers on Sunday morning, making George one of the final cuts for the NHL team.
Additionally, the team signed veteran defenseman Logan Stanley to a one-year deal to take George's place.
Entering camp, there was a roster spot built in for George, with the only true competition coming from Matthew Kessel for a roster spot.
As it turns out, the Islanders appear set to carry 13 forwards and 8 defensemen to start the year, as Kessel has not been announced for waivers Sunday afternoon, ensuring he makes Monday's roster submission.
Elsewhere on Long Island, George's camp left almost everyone disappointed. The Islanders went out and added Stanley on the eve of the season, while George missed out on the roster entirely.
Couple that with Stanley's signing, along with Kashawn Aitcheson's breakout camp, some could see this as a potential closing of the NHL door for George.
Do not count Islanders' Head Coach Peter DeBoer in that camp.
DeBoer launched a passionate defense of George after practice on Sunday.
"I think disappointment's the wrong word," DeBoer said. "I ran the defense at the Olympics this year for Canada. We had Devon Toews, who everyone here is familiar with. Devon played three years of college hockey and 125 American League games [before breaking out]. Isaiah George is younger and has played 70 American League games.
"This isn't a disappointment," DeBoer continued. "It's a journey to become an NHL defenseman, and he took a step. I'm sure he learned a lot in training camp. We sat down and asked what's best for his development: giving him the opportunity to continue growing, or having him sit in the stands or play limited minutes?"
It's very easy for anyone involved in hockey to be staring directly at the puzzle, and not take a look back from 1,000 feet.
If the Islanders were not committed to playing George consistently, it makes no sense to carry him on the NHL roster to sit in the press box.
It's also not beneficial to force things on a defender, like the Islanders sometimes did with Samuel Bolduc.
Bolduc found his way on the roster, spent long stretches as the team's seventh defenseman and by the time he got into the game, lost confidence and struggled mightily.
The Islanders can't afford to have that happen again.
"You can't rush those things, particularly with defensemen," DeBoer said. "There's zero disappointment. It's an opportunity for more growth. Hopefully, the next time he comes up, he's a little bit better, and eventually he's a regular."
If DeBoer has it his way, this is not the end of the story for George. Just a speed bump.