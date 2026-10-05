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Rare Matthew Schaefer 1-of-1 Trading Card Sells For Eye-Popping Figure

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Russell Macias
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Oct 5, 2026 10:52 PM

An extremely rare rookie trading card of New York Islanders' superstar defenseman Matthew Schaefer recently got pulled by Rémi Card Trader.

The card is a one-of-one Ultimate Rookie Shield with an autograph from Schaefer, making it all the more valuable.

The card was then made available for auction, and sold for an astounding $C95,100 (Canadian), or $66,689 USD.

Schaefer's superstar rookie season, one in which he shattered every record for an 18-year-old defenseman. That makes this card incredibly valuable now and long-term, as it is a one-of-one and signed.

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All told, Schaefer's rookie year finished with 23 goals and 59 points.

Schaefer's started the 2026-27 season just as hot. He posted two assists in the Islanders' 6-0 rout of the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night.

The Islanders also named Schaefer an alternate captain at the end of training camp, making him the youngest player in franchise history to wear a letter.

Here's the link to the one-of-one Ultimate Rookie Shield Schaefer card auction, held on eBay:

https://www.cafr.ebay.ca/itm/237082295015
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