Rare Matthew Schaefer 1-of-1 Trading Card Sells For Eye-Popping Figure

An extremely rare rookie trading card of New York Islanders\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders]' superstar defenseman Matthew\nSchaefer recently got pulled by Rémi Card Trader.\n\nThe card is a one-of-one Ultimate Rookie Shield with an autograph from Schaefer,\nmaking it all the more valuable.\n\nThe card was then made available for auction, and sold for an astounding\n$C95,100 (Canadian), or $66,689 USD.\n\nSchaefer's superstar rookie season, one in which he shattered every record for\nan 18-year-old defenseman. That makes this card incredibly valuable now and\nlong-term, as it is a one-of-one and signed.\n\nAll told, Schaefer's rookie year finished with 23 goals and 59 points.\n\nSchaefer's started the 2026-27 season just as hot. He posted two assists in the\nIslanders' 6-0 rout of the New Jersey Devils\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-jersey-devils] on Saturday night.\n\nThe Islanders also named Schaefer an alternate captain at the end of training\ncamp, making him the youngest player in franchise history to wear a letter.\n\nHere's the link to the one-of-one Ultimate Rookie Shield Schaefer card auction,\nheld on eBay:\n\nhttps://www.cafr.ebay.ca/itm/237082295015\n[https://www.cafr.ebay.ca/itm/237082295015]