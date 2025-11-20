    • Powered by Roundtable

    Rangers Vs. Avalanche Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Remy Mastey
    Nov 20, 2025, 23:46
    Remy Mastey
    Remy Mastey
    Remy Mastey
    Remy Mastey

    Rangers Vs. Avalanche Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Remy Mastey
    Nov 20, 2025, 23:46
    Remy Mastey
    Nov 20, 2025, 23:46
    Updated at: Nov 20, 2025, 23:46
    Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

    The New York Rangers are set to play the Colorado Avalanche tonight at 9 PM EST at Ball Arena.

    Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Will Cuylle - Mika Zibanejad - Alexis Lafrenière

    Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - J.T. Miller

    Jonny Brodzinski - Noah Laba - Conor Sheary

    Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh

    Defensemen:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

    Carson Soucy - Braden Schneider

    Scott Morrow - Matthew Robertson

    Goaltenders: 

    Igor Shesterkin 

    Jonathan Quick 

    Notable Storylines: 

    • Igor Shesterkin is set to start for the Rangers. 
    • The Rangers are coming off of a 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
    • Will Borgen is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. 
    • The Rangers currently hold a 10-9-2 record. 
    • The Avalanche are coming off of a 4-1 win over the Islanders.