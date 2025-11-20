Rangers Vs. Avalanche Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Colorado Avalanche tonight at 9 PM EST at Ball Arena.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:
Projected Lineup:
Forwards:
Will Cuylle - Mika Zibanejad - Alexis Lafrenière
Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - J.T. Miller
Jonny Brodzinski - Noah Laba - Conor Sheary
Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh
Defensemen:
Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox
Carson Soucy - Braden Schneider
Scott Morrow - Matthew Robertson
Goaltenders:
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Notable Storylines: