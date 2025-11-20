Rangers Vs. Avalanche Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Colorado Avalanche tonight at 9 PM EST at Ball Arena.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:

Projected Lineup:

Forwards:

Will Cuylle - Mika Zibanejad - Alexis Lafrenière

Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - J.T. Miller

Jonny Brodzinski - Noah Laba - Conor Sheary

Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh

Defensemen:

Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

Carson Soucy - Braden Schneider

Scott Morrow - Matthew Robertson

Goaltenders:

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Notable Storylines: