    Rangers Vs. Avalanche Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Dec 6, 2025, 17:20
    &nbsp;Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

    The New York Rangers are set to play the Colorado Avalanche tonight at 12:30 PM EST at Madison Square Garden.

    Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad -  Alexis Lafrenière

    Conor Sheary - Vincent Trocheck - J.T. Miller

    Will Cuylle - Noah Laba - Brett Berard

    Jonny Brodzinski - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh

    Defensemen:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider

    Carson Soucy - Will Borgen

    Matthew Roberston - Scott Morrow 

    Goaltenders: 

    Igor Shesterkin 

    Jonathan Quick

    Notable Storylines: 

    • Igor Shesterkin is set to start for the Rangers. 
    • The Rangers are coming off of a 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators. 
    • Jonathan Quick has officially come off of injured reserve. 
    • The Rangers currently hold a 15-12-2 record. 
    • The Avalanche are coming off of a 6-3 loss to the New York Islanders.