    Rangers Vs. Blackhawks Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Remy Mastey
    Dec 10, 2025, 22:42
    The New York Rangers are set to play the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at 7:30 PM EST at United Center.

    Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad -  Alexis Lafrenière

    Conor Sheary - Vincent Trocheck - J.T. Miller

    Will Cuylle - Noah Laba - Brett Berard

    Jonny Brodzinski - Sam Carrick - Jaroslav Chmelař

    Defensemen:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider

    Carson Soucy - Will Borgen

    Matthew Roberston - Scott Morrow 

    Goaltenders: 

    Igor Shesterkin 

    Jonathan Quick

    Notable Storylines: 

    • Igor Shesterkin is set to start for the Rangers. 
    • The Rangers are coming off of a 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. 
    • Adam Edström was placed on long-term injured reserve due to a lower-body injury. 
    • The Rangers currently hold a 15-12-4 record. 
    • The Blackhawks are coming off of a 7-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks. 