Rangers Vs. Blackhawks Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at 7:30 PM EST at United Center.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:
Projected Lineup:
Forwards:
Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad - Alexis Lafrenière
Conor Sheary - Vincent Trocheck - J.T. Miller
Will Cuylle - Noah Laba - Brett Berard
Jonny Brodzinski - Sam Carrick - Jaroslav Chmelař
Defensemen:
Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy - Will Borgen
Matthew Roberston - Scott Morrow
Goaltenders:
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Notable Storylines: