Rangers Vs. Blues Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the St. Louis Blues tonight at 7 PM EST at Madison Square Garden.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:

Projected Lineup:

Forwards:

Will Cuylle - Mika Zibanejad - Alexis Lafrenière

Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Jonny Brodzinski

Conor Sheary - Noah Laba - Brett Berard

Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh

Defensemen:

Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

Carson Soucy - Braden Schneider

Urho Vaakanainen - Matthew Robertson

Goaltenders:

Igor Shesterkin

Dylan Garand

Notable Storylines: