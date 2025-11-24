Rangers Vs. Blues Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the St. Louis Blues tonight at 7 PM EST at Madison Square Garden.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:
Projected Lineup:
Forwards:
Will Cuylle - Mika Zibanejad - Alexis Lafrenière
Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Jonny Brodzinski
Conor Sheary - Noah Laba - Brett Berard
Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh
Defensemen:
Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox
Carson Soucy - Braden Schneider
Urho Vaakanainen - Matthew Robertson
Goaltenders:
Igor Shesterkin
Dylan Garand
Notable Storylines:
- Igor Shesterkin is set to start for the Rangers.
- The Rangers are coming off of a 3-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth.
- J.T. Miller and Will Borgen are both out with upper-body injuries
- The Rangers recalled Brett Berard from the Hartford Wolf Pack and he’s set to make his season debut tonight.
- Jonathan Quick is out with a lower-body injury. The Rangers called up Dylan Garand to take his place.
- Vincent Trocheck is expected to play despite being a game-time decision with an undisclosed injury.
- The Rangers currently hold a 10-11-2 record.
- The Blues are coming off of a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders.