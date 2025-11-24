    • Powered by Roundtable

    Rangers Vs. Blues Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Nov 24, 2025, 23:49
    The New York Rangers are set to play the St. Louis Blues tonight at 7 PM EST at Madison Square Garden.

    Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Will Cuylle - Mika Zibanejad -  Alexis Lafrenière

    Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Jonny Brodzinski

    Conor Sheary - Noah Laba - Brett Berard

    Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh

    Defensemen:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

    Carson Soucy - Braden Schneider

    Urho Vaakanainen - Matthew Robertson

    Goaltenders: 

    Igor Shesterkin 

    Dylan Garand

    Notable Storylines: 

    • Igor Shesterkin is set to start for the Rangers. 
    • The Rangers are coming off of a 3-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth.
    • J.T. Miller and Will Borgen are both out with upper-body injuries  
    • The Rangers recalled Brett Berard from the Hartford Wolf Pack and he’s set to make his season debut tonight.
    • Jonathan Quick is out with a lower-body injury. The Rangers called up Dylan Garand to take his place. 
    • Vincent Trocheck is expected to play despite being a game-time decision with an undisclosed injury. 
    • The Rangers currently hold a 10-11-2 record. 
    • The Blues are coming off of a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders.