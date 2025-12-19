    • Powered by Roundtable

    Rangers Vs. Blues Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Remy Mastey
    Dec 19, 2025, 00:48
    Remy Mastey
    Dec 19, 2025, 00:48
    Updated at: Dec 19, 2025, 00:48
    The New York Rangers are set to play the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM EST at Enterprise Center. 

    Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Conor Sheary - Vincent Trocheck -  J.T. Miller

    Will Cuylle - Mika Zibanejad - Alexis Lafrenière

    Gabe Perreault - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh

    Brennan Othmann - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

    Defensemen:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider

    Carson Soucy - Will Borgen

    Matthew Robertson - Scott Morrow

    Goaltenders: 

    Igor Shesterkin 

    Jonathan Quick

    Notable Storylines: 

    • Igor Shesterkin is set to start for the Rangers. 
    • The Rangers are coming off of a 3-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks. 
    • Gabe Perreault and Brennan Othmann have been recalled from the Hartford Wolf Pack. 
    • Artemi Panarin will not play due to an illness. 
    • The Rangers currently hold a 16-15-4 record. 
    • The Blues are coming off of a 1-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets.