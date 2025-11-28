Rangers Vs. Bruins Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Boston Bruins today at 1 PM EST at TD Garden.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:

Projected Lineup:

Forwards:

Alexis Lafrenière - Mika Zibanejad - J.T. Miller

Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Will Cuylle

Jonny Brodzinski - Noah Laba - Brett Berard

Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh

Defensemen:

Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

Carson Soucy - Braden Schneider

Matthew Robertson - Scott Morrow

Goaltenders:

Igor Shesterkin

Dylan Garand

Notable Storylines: