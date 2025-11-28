Rangers Vs. Bruins Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Boston Bruins today at 1 PM EST at TD Garden.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:
Projected Lineup:
Forwards:
Alexis Lafrenière - Mika Zibanejad - J.T. Miller
Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Will Cuylle
Jonny Brodzinski - Noah Laba - Brett Berard
Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh
Defensemen:
Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox
Carson Soucy - Braden Schneider
Matthew Robertson - Scott Morrow
Goaltenders:
Igor Shesterkin
Dylan Garand
Notable Storylines: