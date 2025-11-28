    • Powered by Roundtable

    Rangers Vs. Bruins Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Remy Mastey
    Nov 28, 2025, 17:29
    Rangers Vs. Bruins Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Nov 28, 2025, 17:29
    Nov 28, 2025, 17:29
    Updated at: Nov 28, 2025, 18:11
    Eric Canha-Imagn Images

    The New York Rangers are set to play the Boston Bruins today at 1 PM EST at TD Garden.

    Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Alexis Lafrenière - Mika Zibanejad -  J.T. Miller

    Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Will Cuylle

    Jonny Brodzinski - Noah Laba - Brett Berard

    Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Taylor Raddysh

    Defensemen:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

    Carson Soucy - Braden Schneider

    Matthew Robertson - Scott Morrow

    Goaltenders: 

    Igor Shesterkin 

    Dylan Garand

    Notable Storylines: 

    • Igor Shesterkin is set to start for the Rangers. 
    • The Rangers are coming off of a 4-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. 
    • Will Borgen is not expected to play due to an upper-body injury. 
    • The Rangers currently hold a 12-11-2 record. 
    • The Bruins are coming off of a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders.