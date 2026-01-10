    • Powered by Roundtable

    Rangers Vs. Bruins Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Remy Mastey
    Jan 10, 2026, 17:33
    The New York Rangers are set to play the Boston Bruins today at 1:00 PM EST at TD Garden.

    Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad -  Will Cuylle

    J.T. Miller - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière

    Gabe Perreault - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh

    Jonny Brodzinski  - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

    Defensemen:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider

    Matthew Robertson - Will Borgen

    Carson Soucy - Scott Morrow

    Goaltenders: 

    Jonathan Quick

    Spencer Martin

    Notable Storylines: 

    • Jonathan Quick is set to start for the Rangers. 
    • The Rangers are coming off of a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.  
    • Noah Laba is set to return after missing the past three games with an upper-body injury.
    • The Rangers currently hold a 20-19-18 record. 
    • The Bruins are coming off of a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames.