New York Rangers
Rangers Vs. Bruins Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines cover image

Rangers Vs. Bruins Preview, Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

Remy Mastey
8h
Remy Mastey
8h
Updated at Jan 26, 2026, 23:53
Winslow Townson-Imagn ImagesWinslow Townson-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers are set to play the Boston Bruins tonight at 7:00 PM EST at Madison Square Garden.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

Projected Lineup:

Forwards:

Gabe Perreault - Mika Zibanejad -  J.T. Miller

Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière

Brennan Othmann - Noah Laba - Will Cuylle

Taylor Raddysh  - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

Defensemen:

Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider

Matthew Robertson - Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen - Scott Morrow

Goaltenders: 

Jonathan Quick

Spencer Martin

Notable Storylines: 

  • Jonathan Quick is set to start for the Rangers.&nbsp;
  • The Rangers are coming off of a 3-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks.&nbsp;
  • Carson Soucy is expected to be scratched out of the lineup due to roster management.&nbsp;
  • The Rangers currently hold a 21-25-6 record.&nbsp;
  • The Bruins are coming off of a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens.
