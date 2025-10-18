    • Powered by Roundtable

    Rangers Vs. Canadiens Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Oct 18, 2025, 22:42
    Rangers Vs. Canadiens Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    David Kirouac-Imagn Images

    The New York Rangers are set to play the Montreal Canadiens tonight at 7 PM EST at Centre Bell.. 

    Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad - Will Cuylle

    Alexis Lafrenière - J.T. Miller - Conor Sheary

    Juuso Parssinen - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh

    Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

    Defensemen:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

    Matthew Robertson - Will Borgen

    Urho Vaakanainen - Braden Schneider

    Goaltenders: 

    Igor Shesterkin 

    Jonathan Quick 

    Notable Storylines: 

    • Jonathan Quick is set to start for the Rangers. 
    • The Rangers are coming off of a 2-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. 
    • Vincent Trocheck was put on LTIR with an upper-body injury.
    • Carson Soucy is out with an upper-body injury.
    • The Rangers currently hold a 2-3-1 record.
    • The Canadiens are coming off of a 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators.