Rangers Vs. Canadiens Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Montreal Canadiens tonight at 7 PM EST at Centre Bell..

Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:

Projected Lineup:

Forwards:

Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad - Will Cuylle

Alexis Lafrenière - J.T. Miller - Conor Sheary

Juuso Parssinen - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh

Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

Defensemen:

Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

Matthew Robertson - Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen - Braden Schneider

Goaltenders:

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Notable Storylines: